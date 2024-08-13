FTI Consulting Expands Global Construction, Projects & Assets Practice with Two Senior Hires

WASHINGTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the expansion of its global Construction, Projects & Assets practice with the appointments of Thomas Thompson as a Senior Managing Director in Houston and Stuart McIvor as a Managing Director in Dubai.



Mr. Thompson has more than three decades of experience in the construction and engineering industries, executing large-scale projects and programs globally. His experience includes project management advisory, operational cost estimating, program scheduling, contract negotiations and execution planning. In his role at FTI Consulting, he will help organizations manage project-related risks, define execution strategies, create project recovery plans and resolve challenges that arise throughout the delivery lifecycle, including expert testimony in formal dispute resolution.

“We are committed to building a global team of experts to drive value for our clients across all aspects of the construction industry, as the sector faces evolving risks and increasing pressure to boost profit,” said Garrett Fultz, Global Leader of the Construction, Projects & Assets practice within the Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment at FTI Consulting. “The experience that Tom and Stuart bring to our practice is a reflection of the investment we’ve been making to provide our clients with deep, on-the-ground expertise wherever they do business.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Thompson was a Managing Director at Ankura, where he focused on contract and risk management, analysis and controls. He has extensive experience in major refining, liquefied natural gas, infrastructure, chemical, and onshore and offshore oil and gas projects.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Thompson said, “The environment for construction projects is growing increasingly complex around the world, and businesses need tailored solutions to fit their unique goals. I look forward to joining my colleagues at FTI Consulting to bring data-driven solutions to address our clients’ most critical challenges.”

Mr. McIvor has nearly two decades of experience providing expert services in the construction and engineering industries, specializing in forensic delay analysis, dispute resolution, claims management and planning services on major projects across the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia-Pacific regions. He has served as an expert witness and delivered testimony under cross-examination, providing objective conclusions relied upon during arbitration.

At FTI Consulting, Mr. McIvor will support clients with expert testimony and assist them with navigating construction and engineering delays, program preparation and time and risk assessments. Prior to joining the firm, Mr. McIvor was a Director and the Head of Delay in the Middle East for Capital Consulting International.

“Our clients are fielding a growing number of construction-related disputes and facing uncertainty as they work to deliver large-scale projects,” said Joe Slavis, a Senior Managing Director and Head of North America Construction, Projects & Assets at FTI Consulting. “The addition of Tom and Stuart strengthens the breadth of capabilities we provide to ensure our clients have support throughout the asset lifecycle.”

The appointments of Mr. Thompson and Mr. McIvor are the latest in the expansion of FTI Consulting’s global Construction, Projects & Assets practice, including the recent hirings of Senior Managing Director Greg Parker and Managing Director Alex McBride in the United States, Managing Director John Wright in Bogotá, Colombia, Managing Directors Matt Hanson and James Sitter in the United Kingdom, and the launch of the Construction, Projects & Assets practice in Sweden with the arrival of Managing Director Kaj Möller.

About the Construction, Projects & Assets practice

Construction projects, the resulting assets and their operation are inherently complex and prone to risk. At the same time, digital transformation, increased regulatory requirements, supply chain disruptions and skilled labor shortages have left companies under increasing pressure to maximize profitability. Through first-hand experience and industry knowledge, FTI Consulting’s internationally recognized experts support clients across the asset lifecycle, providing a wide array of advisory services to address the technical, commercial and legal challenges facing today's built environment.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com .

