Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) Strategic Market Report 2023-2030: Increased Use in Formulation of Agricultural Biostimulants Drives Growth, Growing Demand for Natural Fermentation Agents Bolsters CSL Usage

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) is estimated at US$3.1 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$3.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the Corn Steep Liquor market is driven by several factors, including advancements in biotechnology that increase the demand for cost-effective and efficient fermentation substrates. Technological improvements in processing and purification of CSL have also enhanced its appeal by ensuring consistent quality and performance in end-use applications.

Additionally, the shift towards more sustainable agricultural practices has increased the use of organic and natural inputs, which supports the demand for products like CSL in both crop production and animal nutrition. Consumer behavior trends towards more environmentally friendly and sustainable products further bolster the market for CSL, as it is perceived as a natural and beneficial alternative to chemical additives.

The global expansion of the bio-products industry, including biofuels and bioplastics, where CSL is used as a fermentation nutrient, also contributes to the robust growth of this market. These factors collectively fuel the ongoing development and expansion of the CSL market, securing its place in both traditional and innovative industrial applications.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Conventional CSL segment, which is expected to reach US$2.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 1.9%. The Organic CSL segment is also set to grow at 4.3% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $847.2 Million in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 4.8% CAGR to reach $724.1 Million by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cargill Inc., Friendship Corn Starch Co., Ltd., Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 373 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $3.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $3.7 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.4% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Corn Steep Liquor (CSL) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increased Use of Corn Steep Liquor in Formulation of Agricultural Biostimulants Drives Market Growth

Growing Demand for Natural Fermentation Agents Bolsters CSL Usage as Fermentation Media

Expansion of CSL Applications in Animal Feed and Nutritional Supplements

Development of Organic and Non-GMO CSL Variants

Global Expansion in Ethanol Production Impacting CSL Supply

Technological Advances in Feed Formulation Using CSL

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 43 Featured)

Cargill Inc.

Friendship Corn Starch Co., Ltd.

Global Bio-chem Technology Group Company Limited

Gulshan Polyols Ltd.

Hangzhou Focus Corporation

Juci Corn Bio-tech Co.,Ltd

ReachCentrum by ERM Group Company

Roquette Freres S.A.

Sanstar Limited

Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc.

Sayaji Maize Products

Shandong Shanshi Chemical Co., Ltd

Sigma AgriScience, LLC

Sigma-Aldrich (MilliporeSigma)

Tereos FKS Indonesia

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u1tow7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment