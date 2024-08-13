Probiotic Cosmetics Market Global Forecast Report 2024-2029: L'Oreal Group Aim to Increase the Use of Natural Ingredients by 95% and Become the Global Industry Leader by 2030

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Probiotic Cosmetics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Probiotic Cosmetics Market was valued at USD 3.13 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 4.86 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.61%.

The global probiotic cosmetics market is highly competitive due to the presence of domestic, national, regional, and global market players. Several cosmetic, personal care, and beauty product manufacturing companies are in the global industry, challenging the industry's growth. Globally, the leading players such as L'Oreal Group, Proctor & Gamble, and Unilever have strong industry penetration for their probiotic cosmetic solutions and dominate the industry.

L'Oreal Group is one of the leading players in the global probiotic cosmetics market. The company is increasing competitiveness across the industry by offering high-quality products. Moreover, with the increasing competition across the market, the company shifted toward using natural ingredients that reduced the side effects and delivered high results. The company decided to increase the use of natural ingredients by 95% and become the global industry leader by 2030.

MARKET TRENDS & OPPORTUNITIES

Increasing Cosmetic Product Launched with Probiotics



The global probiotic cosmetics market is witnessing a rapid surge in demand and product launches, propelled by rising consumer preference for probiotic skincare solutions. Vendors have developed new formulations for significant research, development, and innovation in the past few years. Such factors lead to an increase in new products in the markets.



Evolving Developments in the Cosmetic Use of Probiotics



The cosmetic industry is witnessing ongoing advances in cosmetics, increasingly using probiotics, known as live microorganisms. These microbes have health-improving properties through topical application to the host. Recently, more and more studies have confirmed that probiotics have several advantages for cosmetic purposes. In recent years, several studies have noticed that the number of bacterial strains enhanced routine procedures of healthy tissue maintenance, specifically for the skin, and has opened up new opportunities for applying bacterial strains in cosmetics.



Increasing Consumer Engagement for Cosmetics Care with Social Media Applications



Social media channels are growing as marketing and promoting channels in the probiotic cosmetics market. Social media is considered one of the effective marketing and promotional channels for beauty and personal care brands. More than 40% of consumers are likelier to discover beauty and personal care solutions via social media. Moreover, social media platforms offer consumer reviews, such as comments on platforms, celebrity endorsements, and bloggers' posts. Over 45% of consumers look for reviews before making a purchase. With increased internet penetration and smartphone users, it gets easy for vendors to promote their products on social media platforms.



SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

INSIGHTS BY PRODUCT TYPE



The global probiotic cosmetics market by product type is segmented as facial skincare, body care, soap & hygiene, and others. The facial skincare segment held the largest segmental market share in 2023. In facial skincare, cosmetic solutions' probiotics enhance collagen synthesis and improve facial skin conditions, such as uneven skin tone, hydration, and UV damage. Layers - one of the probiotic cosmetic manufacturing companies stated that in facial skincare, probiotic cosmetics are proven for their benefits in skin elasticity and reduction of depth of wrinkles. Furthermore, the availability of eye care probiotic solutions, such as dark circle reduction cream, sunscreen, and others, positively influences segmental growth.

INSIGHTS BY MICROBIOME SPECIES



The bacteria microbiome species segment held the most significant share of the global probiotic cosmetics market 2023. Many good bacterial strains are used in cosmetic solutions due to their skincare qualities. Live or lysate cultures of good bacteria offer significant skin and haircare advantages, such as anti-aging, acne reduction, scalp health, hair strengthening, and several other properties. On the other hand, only two yeast strains are commonly used in probiotic cosmetics solutions.

INSIGHTS BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS



The global probiotic cosmetics market by distribution channels is segmented into beauty & personal care outlets, supermarkets & hypermarkets, e-commerce, and other distribution channels. In 2023, the beauty and personal care segment accounted for the largest segmental industry share. Beauty and personal care channels are retail sales channels that offer affordable products and attract a significant consumer base. Also, offering a broad range of brand categories under one roof accelerates the purchase rate.

On the other hand, the sudden shift towards e-commerce channels for beauty and personal care solutions is expected to grow the e-commerce segment. Younger and adult populations majorly choose online sales channels for cosmetic solutions, where vendors not only sell the products but also ask for reviews and uniquely promote their products in catchy methods. These factors fuel the e-commerce segmental growth in the global probiotic cosmetics market.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS



North America dominated the global probiotic cosmetics market, accounting for over 37% of the worldwide market share in 2023. The U.S. is one of the leading geographies in North America, accounting for a significant industry share in the regional and global market landscape. In North America, people's beauty is influenced by several factors. The factors influencing regional growth are high expenditure on beauty and personal care solutions, high awareness, rapid adoption of innovative cosmetic solutions, and continuously increasing products launched in the region.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE



