AS Tallink Grupp: Managers’ Transactions

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: OÜ Basel Financial Group
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person
Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities in Issuer
Name: Nassar, Elise
Position: Member of the Management Board of AS Tallink Grupp
Issuer: AS Tallink Grupp
LEI: 529900QRMWAKKR3L9W75
Notification type: Initial Notification
_____________________________________
Transaction date: 09.08.2024
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 30,000; Unit price: 0.63 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(2): Volume: 30,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.63 EUR
Transaction date: 08.08.2024
Venue: Nasdaq OMX Tallinn
Instrument type: Share
ISIN: EE3100004466
Nature of the transaction: Acquisition
Transaction details:
(1): Volume: 10,939; Unit price: 0.63 EUR
(2): Volume: 19,061; Unit price: 0.62 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(3): Volume: 30,000; Volume weighted average price: 0.624 EUR
Anneli Simm
Investor Relations Manager
AS Tallink Grupp
Sadama 5
10111 Tallinn
E-mail Anneli.simm@tallink.ee