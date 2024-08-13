ViaDerma Announces Shipment of 500,000 Units of its Flagship Product to Nigeria

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM), a leader in innovative wound care solutions, is excited to announce that a shipment of 500,000 units of its flagship product, a tetracycline based topical antibiotic, has been in production and is being prepared for delivery to Nigeria before the end of August 2024. This marks a significant milestone in ViaDerma’s ongoing efforts to expand its global footprint and provide effective wound care solutions across Africa.



In addition to this shipment, a follow-up delivery is expected in November 2024, ensuring that ViaDerma will be able to meet the growing demand for its product in Nigeria.

Furthermore, ViaDerma is pleased to announce the commencement of the registration process in Kenya, Namibia, and Tanzania. These steps mark the beginning of ViaDerma’s strategic expansion into East and Southern Africa. The company is also preparing registration applications for seven other countries across Africa, Europe and the Middle East, reflecting its commitment to making its topical antibiotic wound care solutions accessible to a wider global audience.

As part of ViaDerma’s expansion strategy, CEO Dr. Christopher Otiko will be returning to Dubai later this month to finalize key initiatives with the Company’s partners in the region, with a focus on strengthening partnerships and expanding distribution throughout the Middle East.

“We are excited to take these significant steps in expanding our product’s availability across Africa and the Middle East,” said Dr. Otiko. “This achievement is the culmination of years of dedicated effort to broaden our global footprint and reflects our unwavering commitment to increasing global access to our extraordinary product. We are confident that our product will make a meaningful difference in the lives of many, improving wound care outcomes in these vital regions.”

About ViaDerma, Inc.

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTC: VDRM) is a publicly traded specialty pharmaceutical company committed to bringing new products to market and licensing its innovative transdermal drug delivery technology solutions to current leaders in the pharmaceutical industry in a wide variety of therapeutic areas. For more information, please visit: https://viaderma.com

