UPSTACK Debuts at No. 101 on the 2024 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that UPSTACK, the rapidly emerging full-service technology advisory firm, ranks No. 101 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America with three-year revenue growth of more than 3,100 percent.



The prestigious Inc. 5000 ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“UPSTACK’s debut among the top tier of the Inc. 5000 is a tribute to the remarkable success of our formula for transforming the way digital infrastructure is designed, sourced and supported,” said UPSTACK Founder & CEO Christopher Trapp. “Business leaders value our constantly evolving expertise, our understanding of their technology and business challenges, and the power of our platform.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from healthcare and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

“Amid a time of macro uncertainty in the financial markets, ongoing supply chain constraints and changes in end-user behavior, our customers turned to UPSTACK to optimize their digital infrastructure to create business opportunities and a competitive advantage,” said Trapp. “In these moments, the rapidly growing UPSTACK team did what they do best — evolved their capabilities to tackle a myriad of challenges both big and small — while staying true to our mission and unwavering commitment to customer excellence.”

UPSTACK has reached many milestones over the past three years, proving the value the UPSTACK platform delivers. As of year-end 2023, the point of the Inc. 5000 survey, UPSTACK had grown to more than 200 employees, more than 6,500 customers, $550 million in annual technology spending under management and, most proudly, earned a Customer Net Promoter Score® of 83.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About the Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit and independent — not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies — as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.

About UPSTACK

UPSTACK is transforming the way digital infrastructure is designed, sourced and supported. Through a powerful combination of the industry’s leading technology experts, dedicated customer experience resources and its own advanced technology ecosystem, UPSTACK uses actionable business intelligence to architect and source customized technology solutions for businesses of all sizes. With UPSTACK, businesses streamline IT architecture, procurement and ongoing management by tapping into a single source for mission-critical technology advisory services. UPSTACK’s expertise includes colocation and data center, network connectivity, SD-WAN, unified communications, cloud contact center, private and public cloud, security, mobile, business continuity and IoT. For more information, visit us at www.upstack.com.