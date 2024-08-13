Shoals Technologies Group Releases 2023 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

PORTLAND, Tenn., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: SHLS), a global leader in electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market, today announced the publication of its 2023 Environmental, Social, and Governance (“ESG”) report. The ESG report highlights Shoals’ notable progress and achievements in advancing environmental, social, and governance priorities in the 2023 fiscal year.



Highlights of the report include:

First-time reporting on Shoals Scope 1 and 2 emissions, as well as reporting on our total energy usage.

Creation of a cross-functional ESG team to identify and monitor ESG priorities and help ensure these are connected to the overall company strategy.

Addition of key roles to solidify ESG integration across the organization, including a first-ever Director of Sustainability and Director of Quality.

Integration and expansion of our environmental and health and safety programs

Investment in robust data infrastructure, creating a centralized data hub to guide enhanced reporting efforts in future years.



“We are thrilled to present Shoals Technologies Group’s third annual ESG report. With this year’s report, we’ve made significant progress toward integrating ESG principles into everything we do. I’m excited about a future at Shoals where ESG is not just a commitment, but a core component of our identity and strategy,” said Shoals CEO, Brandon Moss.

The report was developed under the direction of management and the Board and features ESG activities from teams across the company.

The full report is publicly accessible on Shoals’ website at: https://www.shoals.com/esg/

About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a leading provider of electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for the energy transition market. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has introduced innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. is a recognized leader in the renewable energy industry whose solutions are deployed on over 62 GW of solar systems globally. For additional information, please visit: https://www.shoals.com/

