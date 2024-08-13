Café Valley Introduces 7UP® and Crush® Orange Flavored Soda Mini Cupcakes

PHOENIX, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier ready-to-eat bakery brand Café Valley® today announced the expansion of its partnership with Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP), a leading beverage company in North America, with the launch of new mini cupcake flavors inspired by two of the company’s legendary beverage brands, 7UP® and Crush® Orange Flavored Soda.



The 7UP mini cupcakes capture the original lemon-lime flavor in the moist, fluffy cake and are topped with creamy vanilla icing and finished with a dusting of crystal sprinkles in the brand’s signature yellow and green colors. Crush Orange Flavored Soda mini cupcakes offer a splash of citrus flavor in the original Orange soda-flavored cake and topped with orange colored icing and orange crystal sprinkles. The new 12-count mini cupcakes are rolling out to select retailers nationwide now.

“Since their debut in the Spring of 2023, Café Valley's line of mini cupcakes has seen remarkable success, reflecting the excitement for bite-sized, sweet treats,” said Brian Owens, Chief Executive Officer of Café Valley. “With a strong partnership already established with Keurig Dr Pepper, introducing mini cupcakes is a joyful addition to our existing soda-flavored baked goods.”

Café Valley's portfolio of soda-flavored treats includes popular items such as 7UP bundt cakes and mini bundt cakes, 12-count cream cheese coffee cake bites, and Crush Orange Flavored soda cakes. The mini cupcakes are expected to further enhance the brand's market presence, offering consumers a delightful and convenient dessert option.

For more information on Café Valley products, please visit cafevalley.com. For inquiries on carrying Café Valley’s latest products in your store, please email gcoyle@cafevalley.com.

About Café Valley Bakery:

Founded in 1987, Café Valley produces high-quality bakery products for in-store bakeries, club stores, food service and convenience stores throughout the world. Their products include cupcakes, croissants, muffins, Bundt cakes, mini bundt cakes, ring cakes, turnovers and coffee cake bites. With facilities in Phoenix, Arizona and Marion, Indiana, Café Valley products are available to mass retailers throughout the U.S. They are committed to an extensive food safety program and have donated much time, money and gifts to communities across the U.S. Visit cafevalley.com to learn more.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper (Nasdaq: KDP) is a leading beverage company in North America, with a portfolio of more than 125 owned, licensed and partner brands and powerful distribution capabilities to provide a beverage for every need, anytime, anywhere. With annual revenue of approximately $15 billion, we hold leadership positions in beverage categories including soft drinks, coffee, tea, water, juice and mixers, and have the #1 single serve coffee brewing system in the U.S. and Canada. Our innovative partnership model builds emerging growth platforms in categories such as premium coffee, energy, sports hydration and ready-to-drink coffee. Our brands include Keurig®, Dr Pepper®, Canada Dry®, Mott's®, A&W®, Snapple®, Peñafiel®, 7UP®, Green Mountain Coffee Roasters®, Clamato®, Core Hydration® and The Original Donut Shop®. Driven by a purpose to Drink Well. Do Good., our 28,000 employees aim to enhance the experience of every beverage occasion and to make a positive impact for people, communities and the planet. For more information, visit www.keurigdrpepper.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

