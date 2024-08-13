High Bar Brands adds VP, restructures sales leadership

OWATONNA, Minn., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move to strengthen its sales leadership and senior team, High Bar Brands (HBB), an industry-leading North American supplier of heavy-duty truck parts, has appointed Mike Selick as Vice President of Sales. Selick will join Derek Quys on the senior sales leadership team, with Quys stepping into the role of Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development.

"This is a significant hire that helps add structure to our sales and business development roles," said HBB President and CEO Christopher' CT' Thorpe. "Mike is an industry veteran with a great reputation, so adding him while we continue to focus on expansion is an incredible win for HBB."

HBB, known for its five iconic industry brands—Minimizer, Premier Manufacturing, Dieter's, Panelite, and Viking Mud Flaps—is actively seeking to acquire additional legacy companies, an expansion strategy that Thorpe says was a key factor in Selick's hiring and Quys' promotion.

"In Derek's new role, he will focus on higher-level strategy, including sales and business development, acquisitions, and corporate strategic partnerships," Thorpe explained.

Selick will oversee HBB's Sales Directors and Regional Managers and will report directly to Quys.

"Having Mike on the HBB team is fantastic," Quys remarked. He has the experience, attitude, and reputation that I was looking for to fill this role, and I'm excited to work closely with him as we continue to acquire other legacy brand names in our industry."

Selick expressed enthusiasm about joining the team, stating, "HBB has a great reputation in our industry, and I'm grateful to be part of this team. Their growth and potential are off the charts, so when this opportunity came about, I jumped at the chance."

Quys highlights the team's dynamic environment: "The team at HBB has a lot of fun reaching new goals and furthering our expansion efforts. We work hard, but we have fun doing it, which resonates with our customers and employees. This is a really exciting time, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

