JOANN to Hire More Than 5,000 Seasonal Team Members as Holiday Shopping Ramps Up Earlier than Ever

HUDSON, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JOANN, the nation’s category leader in sewing and fabrics with one of the largest arts and crafts offerings, is kicking off the holiday season early with a national hiring event in all stores, as it aims to hire more than 5,000 new Team Members in its more than 800 stores. Events will take place on Saturday, September 7 and Saturday, September 21 from 10am – 1pm local time, all who are interested are invited to apply to a variety of positions.



Benefits of joining the company include a generous Team Member discount, flexible work scheduling, and an inclusive and inspiring work environment. The iconic retailer has also been ranked by Newsweek as a Top Workplace for Women and Diversity, and as a Top Workplace by Forbes.

“We are thrilled to bring on thousands of new JOANN Team Members to make the store experience great as customers gear up for a Handmade Holiday,” said Chris DiTullio, Chief Customer Officer. “We are so excited to grow our teams and to see what our customers create this season with our broad assortment of fabrics, sewing supplies, yarn, crafts, seasonal décor and so much more. We know customers are shopping earlier than ever for the holidays, looking for great deals and inspiration. Whether they are decorating their homes, creating items for charity, designing matching pajamas, or personalizing gifts, JOANN is happy to serve as a one-stop destination for the season.”

In addition to its everyday 30% Team Member discount, all JOANN Team Members will enjoy increased savings during the months of November and December, as JOANN raises that percentage to 40%.

“We are pleased to again raise the Team Member discount during this busy time of year, to show Team Members our gratitude for all they do to support our customers and communities. We want to help our Team Members – many of whom are passionate crafters and sewists – create even more for themselves during this special season.”

Additionally, new JOANN Team Members will receive training and development, opportunities to give back to their local community, access to savings and legal plans, free mental health resources, and more.

To see all available positions, visit joann.com/careers. For more information on JOANN and its commitment to its Team Members, Customers and Communities, visit joann.com/about-us.