Cue Biopharma to Host Business Update Call and Webcast

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a novel class of therapeutic biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update on Monday, August 19, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. EDT.



The company will provide a business overview of its recent restructuring and near-term strategic prioritization objectives. The discussion will focus on the company’s approach to enhance near-term shareholder value by refocusing resources on further development of its ongoing autoimmune programs, CUE-401 and CUE-501, while enabling data from its ongoing oncology trials for CUE-101 and CUE-102 to continue to mature. Additional clinical and business updates, as well as market opportunities and anticipated near-term milestones, will also be addressed.

Monday, August 19 at 4:30 p.m. EDT

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is developing a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate disease-specific T cells directly within the patient’s body. The company’s proprietary platform, Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) and biologics are designed to harness the curative potential of the body’s intrinsic immune system through the selective modulation of disease-specific T cells without the adverse effects of broad systemic immune modulation.



Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, we are led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information please visit www.cuebiopharma.com

