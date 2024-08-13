Ackroo Announces Re-structuring of BDC loan

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ackroo Inc. (TSX-V: AKR; OTC: AKRFF) (the “Company”), a gift card, loyalty marketing, payments and point-of-sale technology consolidator and services provider, is pleased to report they have re-structured their loan with BDC Capital (“BDC”). The current loan consists of:



$4,000,000 (of which Ackroo has paid back $1,000,000 to date)

Bears a floating interest rate of BDC Capital’s base rate (which is currently 9.3%) plus a Variance of 1.7% per year.

Includes a 2.55% annual royalty on clients acquired with the facility during the term of the loan, excluding the first year.

Includes a 0.5% bonus on sale or change of control payment to be made to BDC Capital should the Company sell the business during the term of the loan

Includes a 1.5% processing fee of the value of the facility (as the funds are tranched) plus $100 a month financing management fee

Final principal ballon payment of $3,000,000 due on September 15th,2024.

Ackroo and BDC Capital have agreed to re-structure the balloon payment by having Ackroo pay a minimum $50,000 a month for 12 months commencing September 30th,2024 and then a balloon payment of $2,450,000 due on August 31st, 2025. During the term the Company may pay up to the full principal balance owed without prepayment penalty of any kind. The company will maintain all other terms and conditions of the current loan.

“We are very appreciative of the partnership we have with BDC Capital” said Steve Levely, CEO of Ackroo. “The initial loan back in 2019 was at an integral time for the Company as we wanted to continue to execute our roll-up strategy however, we wanted to do so with very minimal dilution to shareholders through equity issuances. Doing accretive deals was and is important for Ackroo so using debt and our own working capital have been important aspects of our strategy over the last 5 years. We have been successful in doing so and are now in a position to not only service the interest payments but also the principal loan itself. We came to a monthly amount that Ackroo can comfortably support while also continuing our capital allocation towards future acquisitions and share buy backs. In all we are very happy with the re-structuring and appreciate the on-going partnership BDC capital extends.”

About BDC Capital

BDC Capital is the investment arm of the Business Development Bank of Canada - Canada’s only bank devoted exclusively to entrepreneurs. With $3 billion under management, BDC Capital serves as a strategic partner to the country’s most innovative firms. It offers a full spectrum of risk capital, from seed investments to transition capital, supporting Canadian entrepreneurs who wish to scale their businesses into global champions. Visit bdc.ca/capital .

About Ackroo

As an industry consolidator, Ackroo acquires, integrates and manages gift card, loyalty marketing, payment and point-of-sale solutions used by merchants of all sizes. Ackroo’s self-serve, data driven, cloud-based marketing platform helps merchants in-store and online process and manage loyalty, gift card and promotional transactions at the point of sale. Ackroo’s acquisition of payment ISO’s affords Ackroo the ability to resell payment processing solutions to their growing merchant base through some of the world’s largest payment technology and service providers. As a third revenue stream Ackroo has acquired certain custom software products including hybrid management and point-of-sale solutions that help manage and optimize the general operations for niche industry’s including automotive dealers and more. All solutions are focused on helping to consolidate, simplify and improve the merchant marketing, payments and point-of sale ecosystem for their clients. Ackroo is headquartered in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit: www.ackroo.com .

For further information, please contact:

Steve Levely

Chief Executive Officer | Ackroo

Tel: 416-360-5619 x730

Email: slevely@ackroo.com



