Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery Introduces Revolutionary Internal Sports Bra Procedure for Athletes and Fitness Enthusiasts

VERO BEACH, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Alan Durkin, a dual board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon and the founder of Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery in Vero Beach, Florida, is proud to announce the launch of the Internal Sports Bra. This innovative procedure, available exclusively at Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, is designed to enhance breast support and aesthetics for female athletes without compromising their strength or performance. Unlike traditional "Internal Bra" techniques that focus on supporting natural breast tissue and eliminating sagging, the Internal Sports Bra leverages the natural tissue planes developed through athletic training. This approach provides a unique aesthetic advantage for competitive athletes, addressing the challenges posed by the lack of natural tissue due to rigorous workout regimens.

Renowned globally for his surgical brilliance, Dr. Alan Durkin is committed to crafting personalized treatment plans that significantly enhance his patients' lives. Celebrated for his pioneering techniques in breast and facial procedures, he consistently achieves unparalleled results with a personal touch. Dr. Durkin seamlessly blends his passion for aesthetic rejuvenation with profound anatomical knowledge and surgical expertise, setting new standards in the field.

"In my practice, I've seen over the years how the demands of intense training impact female athletes, leading to significant challenges in maintaining both performance and aesthetics,” said Dr. Durkin. “To address this, I’ve developed a new surgical procedure, the Internal Sports Bra, which allows athletes to preserve their femininity without compromising their strength. This advancement in aesthetic surgery exemplifies the promise of innovation, ensuring that our solutions evolve alongside the unique needs of our patients."

This innovative procedure is tailored specifically for competitive bodybuilders, fitness models, elite athletes, CrossFit enthusiasts, and competitive athletic women who often experience a decrease in breast size due to intense training regimens, which can impact self-confidence and self-image. In competitive environments where judges prioritize aesthetics, dedicated athletes may find themselves at an unfair disadvantage. The Internal Sports Bra offers a solution that allows athletes to maintain their sculpted physiques without sacrificing their curves.

Dr. Durkin achieves this outcome by creating a pocket between the pectoral muscle and breast tissue, stabilized with a biocompatible material attached to the chest wall. He then places the implant in this pocket. Over time, the stabilization material is absorbed by the body, and new collagen and elastin grow on the chest wall, creating a new, all-natural support system. This ensures optimal aesthetic outcomes by anchoring the breast tissue in a fixed position to minimize implant migration and bottoming out.

It also prevents implant rippling, offers consistent hidden lift and support to prevent sagging, and the stabilization material naturally dissolves and is absorbed by the body, similar to stitches.

Participating in sports empowers female athletes, boosting confidence, community, and leadership skills. However, sports also impose unique pressures, often leading to body image issues. Societal beauty standards and media portrayals dictate what is "desirable," intensifying the pressure on female athletes to excel both in performance and appearance.

"Female athletes often face immense pressure to meet both performance and aesthetic standards," said Dr. Alan Durkin. "My goal is to help these women feel confident and empowered in their bodies, ensuring they can excel in their sport without compromising their self-image."

Dr. Durkin’s revolutionary procedure, the Internal Sports Bra, is designed to help female athletes enhance their femininity with natural-looking results while preserving their competitive edge, ensuring they don't have to sacrifice strength or performance.

For more information about the Internal Sports Bra or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Alan Durkin, please visit: https://internalsportsbra.oceandriveplasticsurgery.com/.

ABOUT DR. DURKIN

Dr. Alan Durkin, a dual board-certified plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is a diplomate of the American Board of Plastic Surgery and American Board of Surgery, with expertise in cosmetic and reconstructive plastic surgery of the face and breast. Named one of "The Best Doctors in America" by Castle Connolly, Dr. Durkin's work has been featured in Vogue, New York Times, Shape, Cosmopolitan, and Martha Stewart Living. With a steadfast commitment to safety, innovation, and patient care, Dr. Durkin continues to shape the landscape of plastic surgery both locally and nationally.

ABOUT OCEAN DRIVE PLASTIC SURGERY

Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery is Florida’s premiere center for cosmetic surgery, with a 30-year history of providing safe surgical and non-surgical cosmetic services on Florida’s Treasure Coast. Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery combines style and elegance with a state-of-the-art surgical facility, Laser Center, Medical Spa, and Make-up Studio in a warm and welcoming office environment. The office provides a beautiful, private, and relaxed oceanside atmosphere to experience while being seen by any one of the center’s doctors and medical specialists. Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery is a state-certified Surgery Center featuring an advanced surgical suite where all cosmetic procedures can be performed in privacy. When choosing OCEAN DRIVE Plastic Surgery for cosmetic surgery, you will enjoy the private overnight suites. To learn more about Ocean Drive Plastic Surgery, visit oceandriveplasticsurgery.com.

