ConnectM Ranks No. 104 on the Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. announced today that ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: CNTM) ("ConnectM"), a technology company focused on the electrification economy, has secured the No. 104 spot on its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, which ranks the fastest-growing private companies in America. In addition, ConnectM ranked No. 5 among energy companies and No. 4 in Massachusetts. This recognition highlights ConnectM’s exceptional growth and innovation within the technology sector, marking its third consecutive year on this esteemed list.



Over the past three years, ConnectM has achieved remarkable growth of 1,200%. In 2023, the company ranked No. 636 with a 916% revenue increase from 2020 to 2022, and in 2022, it secured No. 772 with an 822% growth rate from 2019 to 2021. This consistent upward trajectory underscores ConnectM’s resilience and adaptability in a rapidly changing market.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the third year in a row is a testament to the dedication and hard work of our team," said Bhaskar Panigrahi, Chairman and CEO of ConnectM. "Our steady growth underscores our commitment to advancing energy technologies, delivering exceptional value to our customers, and helping them achieve their net-zero goals. We are honored to be recognized among such a distinguished group of companies that are shaping the future."

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 features companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating challenges such as inflationary pressures, rising capital costs, and hiring challenges. Among the top 500 companies, the average median three-year growth rate stands at 1,637%. Collectively, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

This recognition places ConnectM alongside other notable alumni such as Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia, who also gained early national exposure through the Inc. 5000.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About ConnectM Technology Solutions, Inc.

ConnectM is at the forefront of advancing the electrification economy, integrating electrified energy assets with its AI-driven technology solutions platform. Serving residential and light commercial buildings, as well as all-electric original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), ConnectM’s proprietary platform accelerates the transition to solar and all-electric heating, cooling, and transportation. By leveraging technology, data, artificial intelligence, contemporary design, and behavioral economics, ConnectM aims to make electrification more user-friendly, affordable, precise, and socially impactful. The company’s vertically integrated approach includes wholly-owned service networks and a comprehensive technology stack, enabling customers to reduce their reliance on fossil fuels, lower energy costs, and minimize their carbon footprint. ConnectM is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

For more information, please visit: www.connectm.com

