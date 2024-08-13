Pike County Sheriff's Office Conducting First-Ever Online Foreclosure Sales with Bid4Assets.com

MILFORD, Pa., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pike County, Pennsylvania sheriff’s office has selected Bid4Assets, the leading online marketplace for government for conducting virtual, public real estate auctions, to host their first-ever online sheriff’s sales.



“Utilizing the technology now available to sheriff’s offices across the state to take our foreclosures online is the right move for our county,” said Pike County Sheriff Kerry Welsh. “The simple fact is this opens bidding up to more residents and makes it easier for citizens of Pike County to bid on foreclosed property.”

Bid4Assets was founded in 1999 and has been auctioning federally forfeited and seized properties for agencies like the U.S. Marshals and Department of Treasury for over 20 years. Its primary focus is helping county government to conduct tax and judicial foreclosure auctions online. Bid4Assets recently pioneered virtual foreclosure auctions in several states including Pennsylvania, Washington and Oklahoma.

“We’re excited to get the first virtual sale going for Pike County,” said Bid4Assets President Jesse Loomis, “Bid4Assets is extremely proud of the work we continue to do throughout the Commonwealth and we look forward to once again proving how online sales help counties raise revenues while reducing costs.”

Prospective bidders must register a free Bid4Assets account and fund a $500 deposit to participate in the sale. A full list of available properties can be found at www.bid4assets.com/PikePASheriffSales.

About Bid4Assets

Bid4Assets is one of the world's leading online marketplaces for the sale of distressed real estate property sold by governments, county tax-collectors, financial institutions, and real estate funds. It conducts online tax and foreclosure sales for counties across the United States and has sold more than 150,000 properties grossing more than $1 billion in completed government transactions. Bid4Assets is a wholly owned subsidiary of Liquidity Services.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ: LQDT) operates the world's largest B2B e-commerce marketplace platform for surplus assets with over $10 billion in completed transactions to more than five million qualified buyers and 15,000 corporate and government sellers worldwide. The company supports its clients' sustainability efforts by helping them extend the life of assets, prevent unnecessary waste and carbon emissions, and reduce the number of products headed to landfills.

Contact: Sean McLaughlin

Marketing Manager

sean@bid4assets.com

(301) 562-3427