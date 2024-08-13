New Asia Holdings Inc (NAHD) Announces Closing of Asset Purchase Agreement with Taylor Consulting (TAYO)

Electra, Texas , Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- New Asia Holdings Inc./Olenox Corp. (“NAHD” or the Company) (OTCQB: NAHD), announces it has purchased a 162 miles of Texas pipeline from Taylor Consulting (OTC:TAYO). The purchase, valued at $1,600,000, was paid by 10,000,000 shares of common stock of NAHD. The Company believes the acquired assets will be a key property moving forward. The acquired asset is 162 miles of pipeline designated as a public utility with associated feeder wells and a large consumer customer attached.

“We are excited about this acquisition as it moves our company into the midstream market and provides a solid cash-flowing asset,” said Olenox CEO Michael McLaren. “We will begin to re-establish take-off agreements and upgrade the pipeline over the next few months”.

The company will introduce its in-house monitoring technologies to increase field efficiencies, reduce costs and better protect the environment during the operation of the pipeline.

About Olenox Corp.

Olenox Corp.is a diversified energy company based in the state of Texas that currently operates three vertically integrated business units – Oil and Gas, Energy Services and Energy Technologies.

Oil and Gas : focuses on acquiring and optimizing underdeveloped oil and gas assets in Texas, Kansas and Oklahoma. It employs both internally developed and third party-licensed technologies to increase production, optimize performance and reduce costs. Olenox currently operates several oil and gas properties in Texas and Kansas.

Each of Olenox’s three vertically integrated business units operate in tandem to help Olenox capture unique opportunities that often go untapped by the Company's competitors.

