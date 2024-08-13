First Pacific Bank Announces Promotion of Tony DiVita to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer

WHITTIER, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Pacific Bank, the wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC), is pleased to announce the promotion of Tony DiVita to Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, effective immediately. In his new role, he will focus on driving operational efficiency and aligning our strategic goals to ensure we continue to deliver exceptional value to our customers.



Tony DiVita, previously serving as Executive Vice President, Chief Banking Officer, has been a pivotal figure in the Bank's success. His leadership, strategic vision, and unwavering commitment to the company's mission and values have significantly contributed to the growth and stability of First Pacific Bank.

"Tony has a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving growth and innovation while leading transformation in banking operations,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of First Pacific Bank. “We are excited to have his leadership in this new role and look forward to enhancing the customer experience while looking for opportunities to optimize our operational efficiency."

Mr. DiVita joined First Pacific Bank in May 2023. A native San Diego banker, he has more than 30 years of community and regional banking experience, having held key leadership positions, including Chief Banking Officer, Chief Administrative Officer, and Chief Operating Officer.

ABOUT FIRST PACIFIC BANK

First Pacific Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of First Pacific Bancorp (OTC Pink: FPBC) and is a growing community bank catering to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses throughout Southern California. With a history that spans 17 years, the Bank offers a personalized approach, access to decision makers, a broad range of solutions, and a commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience. First Pacific Bank operates locations in Los Angeles County, Orange County, San Diego County, and the Inland Empire. For more information, visit firstpacbank.com or call 888.BNK.AT.FPB.

