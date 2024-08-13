Premium Cultivars Shares Survey on Cannabis Consumption and Pet Ownership

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premium Cultivars marijuana seeds , a high-end cannabis seed bank, is excited to announce the results of its latest consumer survey on the connections between pet ownership and cannabis consumption.



The survey, completed in July of 2024, explored how cannabis consumption and pet ownership interact. Premium Cultivars asked nearly 1,000 customers several related questions in an attempt to understand how cannabis affected their relationship with their pets and vice versa.

Key findings from the survey include:

Respondents found cannabis consumption or time with their pets nearly equally relaxing, with cannabis consumption coming in just four percentage points ahead.

81% of participants surveyed reported that their pets have never interfered with their cannabis plants.

59% of respondents reported that their pets seemed to enjoy cuddling more while their owners were high, and 82% reported that their pets joined them for naps after consuming cannabis.

Survey participants were evenly split when asked if they believed their pets could tell when they were high.

“Furthering the cannabis industry through excellent service and essential research is at the forefront of Premium Cultivars’ mission,” said Brand Strategist Clint Thompson. “As dedicated animal owners and cannabis professionals, we’re excited to uncover these fascinating findings and provide more avenues for further research.”

For cannabis consumers seeking a strain to help them connect with their pets, Premium Cultivars recommends the Lemon Cherry Gelato strain. This iconic, balanced hybrid is just as good for cuddling on the couch with your cat as for playing fetch with your pup.

About Premium Cultivars:

Premium Cultivars is a trusted source for premium cannabis genetics. We offer exclusive strains with the best genetics, carefully selected from trusted breeders. Our strong relationships in the industry give us access to unique breeder cuts, ensuring high-quality seeds. Our legitimacy is backed by customer reviews, and we aim to make top genetics accessible to all growers. We provide competitive pricing, accept credit cards, and are committed to helping you succeed.

