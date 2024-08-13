VanillaSoft Helps Guide Organizations to Long-Term Sales Onboarding and Staffing Success

Plano TX and Gatineau, QC, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VanillaSoft , a leading sales engagement technology company, has today released, “ From Turnover to Top Performers: How Focused Onboarding Transforms Sales Staffing and Drives Revenue ”.

In this paper, VanillaSoft examines the unique challenges organizations from a wide range of industries such as insurance face with onboarding sales staff, exploring real-world examples of both successes and mistakes, and providing actionable insights into how effective onboarding can help optimize sales staffing strategies.

Deloitte recently identified talent acquisition as one of the biggest corporate challenges, underscoring the critical role that skilled and engaged employees play in an organization’s long-term success. These challenges are influenced by a number of factors, including increasing competition for skilled workers, evolving competency requirements, shifting employee expectations, and budget constraints.

Organizations that have a fully developed onboarding process that is particularly focused on ramp-up, as well as on enabling sales reps to be engaged, productive, and successful faster, have a leg up on the competition and can effectively overcome sales staffing challenges. With effective processes in place, insurance agencies and other industries with high sales turnover can break the revolving door of hiring and recruiting, and ensure that their sales teams feel welcomed, supported, and equipped with the tools they need to succeed.

“We have witnessed time and time again the impact a well-structured and comprehensive sales onboarding and ramp-up program can have on an organization’s sales team,” said David Hood, CEO of VanillaSoft. “By quickly investing in sales rep productivity, organizations not only reduce the financial burden of staffing challenges, but also create a solid foundation for long-term success in the competitive sales landscape.”

