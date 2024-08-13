Josslin Insurance Selects Applied Epic for a Single View of the Business to Support Long-Term Growth

Toronto, ON., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Systems® today announced that Josslin Insurance has selected Applied Epic as its foundational management system to drive new growth. As part of its two-pronged growth strategy, Josslin Insurance will leverage Applied Epic to relieve their team of redundant data entry by automating and connecting daily policy workflows, as well as boosting cross-sell opportunities with a single view of the customer across wealth management, personal, and commercial lines of business.

“Having connectivity and complexity challenges with multiple previous broker management systems, we decided to move to Applied because of their proven track record of delivering successful implementations and their simple, connected technology,” said Scott Wagler, partner at Josslin Insurance. “We are excited to take advantage of Applied Epic’s integrated capabilities and consolidated view of the business that will help us reduce operational friction of today and foster business growth for tomorrow.”

Applied’s Digital Brokerage solutions deliver the most technologically advanced suite of software applications to independent insurance brokerages to enable faster and more profitable growth. Applied’s suite of applications provides essential capabilities for each stakeholder within the brokerage to manage client relationships, sales opportunities, quoting, financial accounting, and round-trip policy administration across all lines of business. Built on leading cloud technology, Applied Epic offers a comprehensive view of client and prospect information and delivers internal workflows through a modern user experience, enabling users to drive greater efficiencies and business value across the entire enterprise.

“One of the most common challenges we hear from our new customers is that they spend too much time focusing on administrative tasks, taking away time from servicing and selling to their clients,” said Steve Whitelaw, SVP and general manager, Applied Systems Canada. “Applied Epic delivers process standardization and visibility of customer data across various lines of business that will empower the team at Josslin Insurance across their entire business to focus on customer-centric, revenue-generating activities and drive future growth.”

