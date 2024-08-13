Grayscale Investments® Launches Grayscale® MakerDAO Trust

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale Investments®, the world’s largest crypto asset manager*, offering more than 20 crypto investment products, today announced the creation and public launch of Grayscale® MakerDAO Trust (“the Trust”).



The Trust offers investors the opportunity to gain exposure to MKR, the utility and governance token for the Ethereum-based, autonomous organization MakerDAO. MKR provides investors exposure to an on-chain credit protocol, stablecoins, real-world assets, and more, through MakerDAO’s ecosystem.

“As demand for crypto exposure continues to grow, Grayscale is committed to expanding our suite of products and providing innovative investment opportunities,” said Grayscale’s Head of Product & Research, Rayhaneh Sharif-Askary. “The launch of the Grayscale MakerDAO Trust allows investors to experience the growth of the entire MakerDAO ecosystem, aiming to remove DeFi’s dependency on traditional finance infrastructure by providing a permissionless, decentralized, and open stablecoin system.”

The Trust is now open for daily subscription by eligible individual and institutional accredited investors. The Trust functions the same as Grayscale’s other single-asset investment trusts, solely invested in the token underpinning MakerDAO (MKR).

This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

Grayscale intends to attempt to have Shares of new products quoted on a secondary market. However, there is no guarantee that we will be successful. Although the shares of certain products have been approved for trading on a secondary market, investors in the new products should not assume that the Shares will ever obtain such an approval due to a variety of factors, including questions regulators, such as the SEC, FINRA, or other regulatory bodies may have regarding such products. As a result, shareholders of such products should be prepared to bear the risk of investment in the Shares indefinitely. To date, certain products have not met their investment objective and the Shares of such products quoted on OTCQX have not reflected the value of the digital assets held by such products, less such products’ expenses and other liabilities, but have instead traded at a premium over such value, which at times has been substantial. There have also been instances where the Shares of certain products have traded at a discount.

*at $25.7B as of 8/1/2024

About Grayscale Investments®

Grayscale enables investors to access the digital economy through a family of future-forward investment products. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has a proven track record and deep expertise as the world’s largest crypto asset manager. Investors, advisors, and allocators turn to Grayscale for single asset, diversified, and thematic exposure. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

Media Contact

Jennifer Rosenthal

press@grayscale.com

Client Contact

866-775-0313

info@grayscale.com