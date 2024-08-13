Conner Strong & Buckelew Growth Spurs New Positions

CAMDEN, N.J., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As a result of significant business growth and driven by the firm’s long-term focus, Conner Strong & Buckelew, a leading insurance, risk management and employee benefits brokerage and consulting firm, is pleased to announce employee growth of over 10% since 2023. This significant increase in headcount across the organization reflects the upward trajectory of the firm’s business and will enable the firm to continue to provide unsurpassed consulting and brokerage services to clients. Notable, senior-level positions include Vice President, Head of Pharmacy; Chief Analytics Officer; and Vice President, Production Development. In total, 71 new hires have joined Conner Strong & Buckelew in 2024 alone – a 43% increase from this time last year.



Vice President, Head of Pharmacy: Dr. Simon Leung, Pharm D, a 20-year pharmacy leader, joined the company to oversee all aspects of the firm’s pharmacy business, including engagement with clients, pharmacy benefit managers and coalitions. Joe DiBella, National Benefits Business Leader at Conner Strong & Buckelew, commented, “In this new and unique leadership position, Dr. Leung’s combination of provider and consulting side experience will provide valuable perspective as we partner and negotiate with pharmacy benefit managers, coalitions and other entities.”

Chief Analytics Officer: Dr. Lovedeep Saini, Ph.D., a 15-year data science veteran with several Microsoft Azure Machine Learning (ML) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) certifications, will lead Conner Strong & Buckelew’s data, analytics and AI initiatives. She will leverage advanced technologies, ML and statistical modeling to transform data into actionable, strategic insights. Senior Partner and Chief Information Officer Anil Jampana, stated, “Dr. Saini’s deep expertise in predictive modeling, benchmarking and digital transformation will help us optimize our data, improve operations, drive innovation, capitalize on growth opportunities and provide better data-driven solutions to our clients.”

Vice President, Production Development: Shea Cavanaugh, APRI, AIGA, a 12-year business development and sales management professional with nearly a decade in the insurance sector and certifications in risk and insurance, will support and guide newer producers and production support personnel during the early business development phase. According to Conner Strong and Buckelew’s Senior Partner and National Business Development Practice Leader, Justin Ackerman, “Shea’s combination of business development experience and insurance expertise will aid the production team in establishing the best strategy to help deliver on prospective new client needs.”

Asked about the impetus for these new roles and the company’s overall employee growth, Michael Tiagwad, President & Chief Executive Officer at Conner Strong & Buckelew said, “We are an organization that has thrived and grown for over 65 years. Our long-term view, combined with our ability to remain nimble and grow alongside our evolving industry, are among the keys to our longevity. We focus intently on both our clients’ and employees’ needs, which has resulted in retention rates of 99% and 97%, respectively. These new positions exemplify our continued commitment to expanding our capabilities, delivering cutting-edge consulting and brokerage services to clients and providing our employees with limitless opportunities to build lifelong careers with us.”

