Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Drilling International Ltd. ("Vantage" or the “Company”) reported a net loss attributable to shareholders of approximately $14.2 million or $1.07 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2024, based on weighted average shares outstanding, as compared to a net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $1.5 million or $0.11 per diluted share for the three months ended June 30, 2023.



As of June 30, 2024, Vantage had approximately $50.8 million in cash. This total includes $10.5 million of restricted cash and $12.8 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers for near-term obligations. In comparison, on December 31, 2023, Vantage had $84.0 million in cash, including $10.8 million of restricted cash and $11.6 million pre-funded by our Managed Services customers.

Ihab Toma, CEO, commented: "The Company continued to perform well operationally and financially during the quarter, even with the Topaz Driller and Platinum Explorer undergoing major upgrades. The Topaz Driller continues to prepare for its upcoming contract while the Platinum Explorer enhances its marketability."

Mr. Toma continued, “EBITDA generation of $4.6 million during the quarter reflects the efficiency of our operations and the dedication of our employees during this transitional period.”

Non-GAAP Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) in the United States. However, in our earnings release and during our earnings calls we may reference company information that does not conform to GAAP. Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company's performance, financial position, or cash flows that excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that an analysis of this data is meaningful to investors because it provides insight with respect to ongoing operating results of the Company and allows investors to better evaluate the financial results of the Company. However, these measures should not be viewed as an alternative to or substitute for GAAP measures of performance, and these non-GAAP measures may not be consistent with previously published Company reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K. Non-GAAP measures we may reference have been reconciled to the nearest GAAP measure in the tables entitled Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures below.



Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenue Contract drilling services $ 34,100 $ 67,673 $ 94,329 $ 115,590 Management fees 5,697 5,569 11,223 7,689 Reimbursables and other 10,015 34,598 20,408 61,633 Total revenue 49,812 107,840 125,960 184,912 Operating costs and expenses Operating costs 39,561 74,383 92,284 140,938 General and administrative 5,225 5,161 12,479 9,992 Depreciation 11,257 11,045 22,492 22,094 (Gain) loss on EDC Sale — — — 3 Total operating costs and expenses 56,043 90,589 127,255 173,027 Income (loss) from operations (6,231 ) 17,251 (1,295 ) 11,885 Other (expense) income Interest income 200 141 494 190 Interest expense and other financing charges (5,656 ) (5,346 ) (11,000 ) (10,904 ) Other, net (383 ) (457 ) (978 ) (135 ) Total other expense (5,839 ) (5,662 ) (11,484 ) (10,849 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (12,070 ) 11,589 (12,779 ) 1,036 Income tax provision 2,141 10,584 4,622 2,606 Net income (loss) (14,211 ) 1,005 (17,401 ) (1,570 ) Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests 10 (457 ) (309 ) (746 ) Net income (loss) attributable to shareholders $ (14,221 ) $ 1,462 $ (17,092 ) $ (824 ) EBITDA(1) $ 4,643 $ 27,839 $ 20,219 $ 33,844 Earnings (loss) per share Basic and Diluted $ (1.07 ) $ 0.11 $ (1.29 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average ordinary shares outstanding, Basic 13,295 13,229 13,266 13,204 Diluted 13,295 13,320 13,266 13,204 (1) EBITDA represents net income (loss) before (i) interest income (expense), (ii) provision for income taxes and (iii) depreciation and amortization expense. EBITDA is not a financial measure under GAAP as defined under the rules of the SEC, and is intended as a supplemental measure of our performance. We believe this measure is commonly used by analysts and investors to analyze and compare companies on the basis of operating performance.





Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Supplemental Operating Data (in thousands, except percentages) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating costs and expenses Jackups $ 4,980 $ 3,736 $ 16,170 $ 7,722 Deepwater 21,547 24,154 46,264 43,118 Managed Rigs - 17,319 4,570 34,258 Operations support 3,171 2,924 6,167 5,575 Reimbursables 9,863 26,250 19,113 50,265 Total operating costs and expenses $ 39,561 $ 74,383 $ 92,284 $ 140,938 Utilization Jackups 50.0 % 94.4 % 69.9 % 97.2 % Deepwater 43.4 % 95.2 % 55.5 % 79.1 %





Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands, except share and par value information) (Unaudited) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 40,290 $ 73,206 Restricted cash 2,264 1,828 Trade receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $5,805 and $5,434, respectively 56,534 74,113 Materials and supplies 52,470 46,704 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 35,501 37,423 Total current assets 187,059 233,274 Property and equipment Property and equipment 677,304 660,449 Accumulated depreciation (374,459 ) (352,357 ) Property and equipment, net 302,845 308,092 Operating lease ROU assets 658 1,084 Other assets 42,313 19,283 Total assets $ 532,875 $ 561,733 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 60,730 $ 62,245 Other current liabilities 38,277 51,946 Total current liabilities 99,007 114,191 Long–term debt, net of discount and financing costs of $8,706 and $9,893 respectively 191,294 190,107 Other long-term liabilities 12,725 10,741 Shareholders' equity Ordinary shares, $0.001 par value, 50 million shares authorized; 13,295,262 and 13,229,280 shares issued and outstanding, each period 13 13 Additional paid-in capital 634,519 633,963 Accumulated deficit (405,615 ) (388,523 ) Controlling interest shareholders' equity 228,917 245,453 Noncontrolling interests 932 1,241 Total equity 229,849 246,694 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 532,875 $ 561,733





Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2024 2023 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES Net loss $ (17,401 ) $ (1,570 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation expense 22,492 22,094 Amortization of debt financing costs 1,449 862 Share-based compensation expense 1,069 25 Loss on debt extinguishment — 703 Deferred income tax expense 420 733 Loss on disposal of assets 81 — Loss on EDC Sale — 3 Allowance for credit losses 371 — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables, net 17,208 (20,333 ) Materials and supplies (5,766 ) (3,509 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,922 (5,379 ) Other assets (22,340 ) 5,269 Accounts payable (1,515 ) (2,205 ) Other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (9,278 ) (7,773 ) Net cash used in operating activities (11,288 ) (11,080 ) CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES Additions to property and equipment (17,396 ) (2,637 ) Proceeds from disposal of assets 70 — Net cash used in investing activities (17,326 ) (2,637 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES Proceeds from 9.50% First Lien Notes — 194,000 Repayment of long-term debt — (180,000 ) Shares repurchased for tax withholdings on settlement of RSUs (441 ) (246 ) Payments of dividend equivalents (3,272 ) (5,278 ) Debt issuance costs (837 ) (5,645 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,550 ) 2,831 Net decrease in unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents (33,164 ) (10,886 ) Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—beginning of period 83,975 93,257 Unrestricted and restricted cash and cash equivalents—end of period $ 50,811 $ 82,371





Vantage Drilling International Ltd. Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, Reconciliation of EBITDA 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) $ (14,211 ) $ 1,005 $ (17,401 ) $ (1,570 ) Depreciation 11,257 11,045 22,492 22,094 Interest income (200 ) (141 ) (494 ) (190 ) Interest expense and other financing costs 5,656 5,346 11,000 10,904 Income tax provision 2,141 10,584 4,622 2,606 EBITDA $ 4,643 $ 27,839 $ 20,219 $ 33,844

