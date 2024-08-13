Rank Really High and Moodi Day Revolutionize Cannabis E-Commerce with Groundbreaking User-Generated Content Integration

BOSTON, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rank Really High , the vanguard of cannabis e-commerce innovation, announced a game-changing integration with Moodi Day , the premier video-first cannabis review platform. This strategic alliance empowers dispensaries working with Rank Really High to showcase authentic user-generated text, photo and video product reviews directly on their websites, catapulting the online cannabis shopping experience into the realm of retail giants like Amazon and Walmart.



Moodi Day's robust platform harnesses the power of peer-to-peer exchange, leveraging a vast library of verified user-generated content (UGC) from cannabis consumers and industry professionals. This integration addresses a critical gap in the market – while consumer reviews are essential for online shopping, less than 25% of dispensaries currently offer this vital resource.

Key Benefits of the Rank Really High / Moodi Day Integration:

Skyrocket Online Conversions: Harness the proven power of reviews to slash purchase anxiety and boost sales. Amplify Customer Engagement: Captivate shoppers with immersive content, increasing time on site and purchase probability. Dominate the Competition: Elevate your dispensary to the echelon of industry leaders with Amazon-caliber features.



Dan Mondello, CEO and cofounder of Rank Really High, stated, "This integration is more than an upgrade – it's a revolution in cannabis e-commerce. We're not just leveling the playing field; we're giving our clients a decisive edge in the digital marketplace. By offering this game-changing tool at no additional cost, we're ensuring every dispensary can deliver a world-class online experience."

Biyerem Okengwu, CEO and cofounder of Moodi Day, added, We are thrilled to partner with Rank Really High to bring our comprehensive review platform to more dispensaries. Industry data reflects that consumers in a number of markets are widely adopting an ‘order online, pickup in-store’ shopping behavior. With no budtenders to guide them online, our technology brings a human touch to the digital shopping experience, making it easier for shoppers to find the right products for them and for dispensaries to build trust and loyalty.”

The Rank Really High / Moodi Day integration is now available for adult-use dispensaries in Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri and New Jersey. For more information and to revolutionize your cannabis e-commerce strategy, visit https://www.rankreallyhigh.com/blog/moodi-day-integration/ .

About Rank Really High

Rank Really High is a pioneering force in e-commerce, specializing in cutting-edge website development and digital marketing tailored exclusively to the growing cannabis ecosystem. We empower cannabis retailers, distributors and growers with cost-effective strategies that drive customer expansion and revenue growth. Our commitment to innovation is showcased through a spectrum of customized solutions, including native e-commerce websites, Search Engine Optimization (SEO) and strategies, Search Engine Marketing (SEM/PPC), Google My Business Optimization (GMB), analytics and reporting, support and training and omni-channel digital marketing strategies. At the heart of Rank Really High is a core mission: to empower cannabis retailers with innovative e-commerce solutions that exceed expectations, elevating the online shopping experience to rival that of major retail giants such as Walmart, Best Buy and Target. We provide dynamic, engaging websites that prioritize sales and reduce friction for customers.