TRC Amends Its Tender Offer for Magna International Inc.

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRC Capital Investment Corporation (TRC) announced today that based on current market conditions, TRC is varying the terms of its tender offer for up to 2,000,000 common shares of Magna International Inc. (the Company) and has decreased the offer price payable to $51.75 per share from $57.90 per share.



TRC’s bid was initially made on July 30, 2024.

TRC will accept for payment and will pay for all shares validly tendered prior to the expiration date and not properly withdrawn in accordance with the terms of the offer.

TRC will not be required to accept for payment or pay for any shares and may terminate the offer if certain conditions which, in the reasonable judgment of TRC in any such case, makes it inadvisable to proceed with the offer or with such acceptance for payment or payment.

Investors and security holders are strongly advised to read the definitive Offer to Purchase together with the Notice of Variation because they contain important information. Investors can obtain a free copy of the Offer to Purchase and the Notice of Variation from the information agent, CNRA Financial Services Inc., by calling (416) 861-9446.

TRC also announced that its offer will still expire at 11:59 p.m. Toronto time on August 29, 2024, unless further extended.

TRC Capital Investment Corporation is a private investment corporation that manages a diverse investment portfolio.

For further information, contact:

Contact: Lorne H. Albaum, President Phone: (416) 304-1474



