Broadcom Introduces Catalyst Initiative to Better Serve Symantec and Carbon Black Customers, Turbocharge Partner Growth

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) today announced Catalyst, an extension of Broadcom’s Accelerate Program and a revolutionary global initiative that enlists elite Enterprise Security Group (ESG) partners to lead the go-to-market and customer relationships for the Symantec and Carbon Black portfolios, with certain sole distribution relationships by region.



Inaugural Catalyst Partners include TD SYNNEX (Americas), Arrow Electronics (North, Central, and Southern Europe), MBCOM Technologies (Emerging Markets), Westcon-Comstor (Asia Pacific), and Carahsoft Technology Corp. (United States Federal Government, State, Local, and Education).

Backed by Broadcom’s product innovation and enablement tools, Catalyst unlocks each partner’s potential to drive significant profit growth while empowering elite, in-country technical experts to deliver value-added services and Tier 1 and Tier 2 support to the customers of these iconic security brands.

Broadcom will continue to provide the product management, marketing, sales operations support, and enablement tools designed to ensure the success and growth for Catalyst partners. In addition, Broadcom will provide advanced, Tier 3 customer support and additional engineering resources to ensure both partners and customers are fully benefiting from their investment in Broadcom’s ESG solutions.

“With the introduction of Catalyst, Broadcom is blazing a new path forward for channel partnerships in the cybersecurity industry,” said Rob Greer, Vice President and General Manager of the Enterprise Security Group at Broadcom. “Catalyst partners have a vested interest in the success and growth of the Symantec and Carbon Black portfolios and are also empowered to customize the go-to-market execution to meet the unique needs of their customers. As an engineering-first company, Broadcom will remain focused on developing the most advanced security solutions to help our customers solve the most complex security challenges.”

Hear from the Catalyst Partners:

“Symantec and Carbon Black are two leading security brands. Based on our success selling Symantec, we are tremendously excited to be able to sell Carbon Black. Historically the software vendor has been responsible for managing the channel sales business, and now we have the flexibility to localize programs and package offerings to best fit the needs of our shared customers. The Catalyst initiative further drives our ability to expand our presence in the SMB and mid-market,” said Eric Nowak, president of Arrow’s global enterprise computing solutions business.

“Federal, state and local governments continue to be top targets for today’s ransomware groups. Broadcom deeply understands the difficult security and regulatory challenges facing the public sector. With the launch of Catalyst, Carahsoft is further empowered to develop specific security strategies leveraging Symantec and Carbon Black that will significantly reduce the risk of ransomware and other cyberthreats,” said Brian Snell, Carahsoft Sales Director for the Broadcom Software Business.

“Although many of our customers face similar cyberthreats, from ransomware to nation-state attacks, their environments are unique and require experts with deep technical knowledge to manage the threats. MBCOM Technologies has been the sole regional partner for Broadcom in EMEA Emerging Markets for the past 4 years. Catalyst extends our partnership further by now allowing us to build solutions leveraging both the Symantec/Carbon Black brands and expand our presence in the region,” said Nehme Mouchantaf, VP at MBCOM Technologies.

“This new agreement with Broadcom represents a great opportunity to continue to empower our partners and meet them where they are in their buying journey,” said Mike Heintzelman, SVP, Vendor Solutions, TD SYNNEX. “Our team is extending our level of involvement through our expansive enablement resources and tools, demand generation efforts, and best-in-class technical support. It is our mission to be an accelerated extension of their team to ensure both ease and success for our partner community.”

“Westcon-Comstor became the aggregator partner for Broadcom’s Symantec cybersecurity portfolio in APAC several years ago, and since then our collaboration has expanded significantly in terms of both geographic reach and customer profile. We have harnessed our cybersecurity expertise, expansive channel reach and strong partner ecosystem in every key APAC market to onboard a wide range of cybersecurity partners for Symantec. Westcon-Comstor provides highly reliable customer support services to end users, and full enablement to our partners. The model we have built with Broadcom’s Enterprise Security Group is creating new opportunities for partners to grow and succeed with one of the world’s leading cybersecurity portfolios. The Catalyst initiative coupled with Broadcom’s innovative go-to-market model that now includes Carbon Black will help us drive more revenue and profitability while also better serving partners and customers,” said Patrick Aronson, APAC executive Vice President and global Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at Westcon-Comstor.

Broadcom has a history of cutting-edge go-to-market business models to help the company’s partners grow their businesses, including Broadcom’s services partner program: Expert Advantage (2021), and Cybersecurity Aggregator (2020) which recently evolved into Accelerate (2024). The Catalyst partner initiative evolves from Accelerate, featuring higher levels of collaboration between Catalyst Partners and ESG.

