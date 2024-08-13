Swipesum Ranks #666 on 2024 Inc. 5000 List, Celebrating Back-to-Back Wins

ST. LOUIS, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swipesum , a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services company, announces its second consecutive ranking on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, coming in at No. 666 overall. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful and dynamic companies within the U.S. economy.



This recognition highlights Swipesum’s extraordinary revenue growth of 703.66%, earning a statewide ranking of No. 5 for Missouri, No. 3 in St. Louis, and No. 69 in the national business products and services category. Over the last year, the company has significantly expanded its customer base including strategic partnerships with Visa’s Authorize.net , a leading marketing agency, NP Digital , online nonprofit fundraising platform, 4aGoodCause and over 30 major franchisors.

Since its inception in 2016, Swipesum has served as an independent payments consultancy leveraging expert analysis and advanced AI tools to create tailored payment solutions for medium to large-sized enterprises. Swipesum optimizes payment processing by monitoring current processor relationships and negotiating on behalf of its clients in a variety of industries, including franchise, retail, e-commerce, SaaS and more, to source the most competitive card processing rates available.

A crucial element of Swipesum’s consulting services is its proprietary AI platform, Staitment , which swiftly analyzes merchant statements in seconds. With expert assistance available 24/7, Swipesum acts as the chief payments officer, assisting clients in handling disputes and reducing fraud and chargeback fees.

“Swipesum’s mission has always been to help businesses uncomplicate the payment processing industry, allowing them to regain control and reach their full potential,” said Michael Seaman, Co-founder and CEO of Swipesum. “By providing exemplary customer support and evolving with the market, we've rolled out advanced payments infrastructure and AI solutions that minimize fees and offer cutting-edge acceptance tools. Our back-to-back appearances on the Inc. 5000 list are a testament to our unwavering commitment to our clients’ growth and success, and we’re thrilled to celebrate these achievements.”

Company leaders across all industries recognize the significant impact payment optimization has on their business, from faster processing timelines to increased security and fraud prevention, expanded payment methods and more. Swipesum’s unique mission and approach offer businesses a transparent payment solution that meets their needs and reduces costs.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000 .

About Swipesum

Swipesum is a comprehensive payment processing and merchant services consultancy delivering innovative auditing solutions to businesses nationwide. Swipesum acts as a company’s Chief Payments Officer, combining industry knowledge, AI and proprietary software to create a transparent payments strategy that optimizes payment processing fees. The team of expert consultants provides 24/7 assistance and continued monitoring to return the budgetary power back to the business owner. Visit swipesum.com for more information.