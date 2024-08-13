AIM ImmunoTech to Discuss Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results on August 16, 2024, and Host Conference Call and Webcast

OCALA, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE American: AIM) (“AIM” or the “Company”), announced today that management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company’s Q2 2024 operational and financial results on Friday, August 16, 2024 at 8:30 AM ET.



The call will be hosted by AIM’s Chief Executive Officer Thomas K. Equels and Scientific Officer Christopher McAleer, PhD. Interested participants and investors may access the conference call by dialing (877) 407-9219 (domestic) or (201) 689-8852 (international) and referencing the AIM ImmunoTech Conference Call. The webcast will be accessible on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company’s website, aimimmuno.com, and will be archived for 90 days following the live event.

AIM ImmunoTech Inc. is an immuno-pharma company focused on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers, immune disorders and viral diseases, including COVID-19. The Company’s lead product is a first-in-class investigational drug called Ampligen® (rintatolimod), a dsRNA and highly selective TLR3 agonist immuno-modulator with broad spectrum activity in clinical trials for globally important cancers, viral diseases and disorders of the immune system.

