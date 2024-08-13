TurboTenant is the Fastest-Growing Fort Collins Company

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TurboTenant , the free all-in-one property management solution, is the fastest-growing company in Fort Collins according to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list. The Inc. 5000 list offers unique insight into the most successful companies in the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its private businesses. TurboTenant also ranked as the 78th fastest-growing company in Colorado and took the No. 2819 spot across all industries.



“We’re honored to be named the fastest-growing company in Fort Collins. TurboTenant strives to streamline every aspect of the rental process with intuitive, comprehensive technology. As our suite of free tools for landlords and renters grows, so does our company. I couldn’t be more proud of our team,” said Seamus Nally, TurboTenant CEO.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure and rising capital costs.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

Overall, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies added 874,458 jobs to the economy in the past three years. For complete results of the Inc. 5000 list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to inc.com/inc5000.

TurboTenant’s mission is to empower landlords by providing the tools they need to thrive, including insight into industry trends. TurboTenant serves over 650,000 American landlords by offering rental applications, tenant screening, property marketing, maintenance management, lease agreements, online rent collection, and more.

