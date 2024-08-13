Uproar PR Grows Technology Portfolio with Agency of Record Partnership with Parkway Venture Capital

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Uproar PR , a global, award-winning public relations agency providing media relations, thought leadership, digital and influencer services, today announces that it has been chosen as the agency of record for Parkway Venture Capital , a leading investment firm focused on early-stage funding for disruptive and industry-defining technology startups across all sectors, including med tech, robotics and climate tech, that are working to create a more innovative future.

Uproar has years of experience working with complex and highly advanced clients across AI, quantum computing, robotics, global navigation satellite systems (GNSS) and similar sectors. Between the industry knowledge and the media relationships built over time, Uproar knows how to best position Parkway’s startup investments in the media.

“As a leader in the venture capital space, Parkway serves as a driving force behind the technology companies poised to change the world. Parkway works in complex tech industries – all of which our agency specializes in. This gives us the tools we need to properly tell Parkway's story and secure media coverage in national and trade media that reach investment bankers and early-stage startup founders,” said Mike Harris, co-founder and CMO of Uproar PR.

Aligning with Parkway’s goals, Uproar is garnering coverage on Parkway’s investments and the investment firm’s founding story that establishes it as a leader in funding the future of the AI economy. Uproar has secured Parkway features in CNBC and Forbes, and has placed commentary in FOX Business and The Wall Street Journal, among others. Additionally, Uproar expands Parkway’s brand awareness nationally by submitting the investment firm for industry-leading award and speaker opportunities that showcase the team’s expertise.

“Uproar is a strategic partner for us,” said Jesse Coors-Blankenship, Parkway co-founder and general managing partner. “Typically working behind-the-scenes with founders and investment bankers, most of our investments and insights go unnoticed publicly; however, since partnering with Uproar, we’ve seen a positive shift in overall brand awareness. With Parkway growing rapidly, we knew we also needed to start building our presence in the media and it wasn’t a second thought that Uproar was the agency that could help us cultivate that in a powerful way.”

In addition to Uproar’s technology portfolio, Uproar creates strategic media relations, digital and influencer campaigns for clients in healthcare, e-commerce, finance, logistics, lifestyle, automotive and more. Many of Uproar’s clients have grown into globally recognized brands or have been acquired by Fortune 500 companies. More information on Uproar PR can be found here .

About Uproar PR

Uproar PR is an award-winning, full-service agency that delivers top-tier results to drive sales and raise awareness for its clients. With service offerings in media relations, social media, thought leadership and influencer marketing, Uproar PR continually places its clients at the forefront of national and industry trends. The PR agency works with a broad spectrum of technology, lifestyle, consumer and professional services clients. Devoted to quality results and a top-notch corporate culture, Uproar PR has been recognized by Inc.’s Power Partner Awards, Entrepreneur’s Top Company Cultures list, Bulldog PR Awards, the Stevie Awards, Florida Trend’s Best Companies to Work For, Chicago Inno’s Top 100 Coolest Companies to Work for in Chicago, and the Platinum Hermes Creative Awards. For more information, visit uproarpr.com .

About Parkway

Parkway Venture Capital is a leading venture capital firm with offices in New York and Winter Park, Florida. Founded in 2018 by Managing Partners Gregg Hill and Jesse Coors-Blankenship, Parkway is focused on supporting future-forward companies that are building their businesses around simulation and AI disruptive technology innovations, at every stage. Parkway investment exits include Frustum Inc., sold to PTC in Nov. 2018 and Onscale Inc., sold to ANSYS in March 2022. The company has participated and led recent investments in Figure AI, OXOS Medical, Persefoni AI, TestFit Inc. and SandboxAQ.

Media Contact

Elsa Anschuetz

Uproar PR

eanschuetz@uproarpr.com