Update from Nilörn after Cyberattack and Unrest in Bangladesh – Majority of Operations Restored

We are pleased to announce that Nilörn is well on its way to resolving the issues that arose after the cyberattack that affected the company's IT systems last week. We have now successfully resumed deliveries of goods from all sites, and operations are being gradually restored.



What Happened:

After the cyberattack that occurred on Tuesday, August 6, our dedicated IT team, in close collaboration with external experts, has been working around the clock to restore IT systems and ensure business continuity. Thanks to their extraordinary efforts, we have now been able to restore the most business-critical systems and can once again deliver products to our customers.

What Remains:

What remains to be addressed are systems that support the business but are not considered business-critical. We expect that the majority of these systems will be restored in the near future, and we continue to work methodically to ensure that everything functions as it should.

Thanks to Our Stakeholders:

We would like to extend a big thank you to our customers, suppliers, and all other concerned parties for your patience and understanding during this challenging period. We regret the disruptions that have occurred and want to assure you that we are doing everything to minimize future risks and strengthen our IT protection.

Restart of Production in Bangladesh:

We also want to inform you that our production operations in Bangladesh resumed on Monday, August 5, after a total shutdown of seven days caused by the ongoing unrest in the country. We are now collaborating with our customers, mainly consisting of local textile factories, to prioritize and manage orders and are expected to fulfil our delivery commitments as planned. Our local management prioritizes the safety of our employees and is closely monitoring developments. Operations may be shut down again if the situation worsens.





For further information about Nilörn, contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46 704-852 114. E-post: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com





This information is such that Nilörngruppen AB is obligated to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person listed below, on August 13th, 2024, at 15:15.





About Nilörngruppen:

Nilörngruppen is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in adding value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging, and accessories, primarily for customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörngruppen offers complete, creative, and customized concepts in branding, design, product development, and logistics solutions. The group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, the USA, and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se

