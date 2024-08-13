Automotive Fleet Leasing Strategic Business Analysis Report 2023-2030 - Expansion of Commercial Vehicle Leasing in Emerging Markets Propels Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Fleet Leasing - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Automotive Fleet Leasing is estimated at US$26.5 Billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$35.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.1% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





The growth in the automotive fleet leasing market is driven by several factors. Firstly, the increasing demand for efficient fleet management solutions amidst rising operational costs and stringent regulatory requirements is a major driver. Technological advancements in vehicle telematics and fleet management software have made leasing more attractive by providing enhanced visibility and control over fleet operations. The economic benefits of leasing, such as reduced capital expenditure and predictable budgeting, appeal to businesses of all sizes, particularly in uncertain economic climates.



Additionally, the shift towards sustainability and the adoption of green fleet initiatives have propelled the demand for newer, more efficient vehicles, which leasing companies are well-positioned to provide. The rise of e-commerce and logistics sectors, which require reliable and scalable transportation solutions, further boosts the market. These factors, coupled with the growing preference for flexible and adaptable business solutions, ensure robust growth in the automotive fleet leasing market, reflecting broader trends towards cost efficiency and technological integration in vehicle management.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Open-Ended Leasing segment, which is expected to reach US$21.6 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 4.4%. The Close-Ended Leasing segment is also set to grow at 3.7% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at $7.2 Billion in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 7.8% CAGR to reach $7.5 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Autoflex Leasing, Ayvens Group, Caldwell Leasing, and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Automotive Fleet Leasing Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 250 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $26.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $35.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.1% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of COVID-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Automotive Fleet Leasing - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Popularity of Flexible Leasing Solutions Spurs Market Growth

Increasing Demand for Cost-Effective Fleet Management Expands Market Opportunity

Advances in Telematics and Fleet Management Technologies Strengthen Business Case

Growth in E-commerce and Delivery Services Drives Adoption of Fleet Leasing

Adoption of Electric Vehicles in Fleets Expands Addressable Market

Technological Innovations in Vehicle Tracking and Monitoring Propel Market Trends

Collaboration Between Leasing Companies and Automotive OEMs Strengthens Market

Growth in Ride-Sharing and Mobility Services Drives Demand

Rising Popularity of Subscription-Based Models Sustains Market Growth

Increasing Use of Data Analytics in Fleet Management Generates Opportunities

Expansion of Commercial Vehicle Leasing in Emerging Markets Propels Growth

Focus on Sustainability and Green Fleets Drives Market Trends

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 86 Featured)

Autoflex Leasing

Ayvens Group

Caldwell Leasing

D&M Leasing

Deutsche Leasing AG

Element Fleet Management Corp.

EMKAY, Inc.

Glesby Marks Leasing

Holman

JATO Dynamics Ltd

Merchants Fleet Management

Momentum Fleet Management Group, Inc.

Pro Leasing Services, LLC.

Quest Automotive Leasing Services Ltd.

Tuv Sud AG

Union Leasing

Velcor Leasing Corporation

Wheels, LLC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c21wqt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment