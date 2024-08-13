United States Online Retail Forecast Report to 2028: Online Grocery to Reach $266.5 Billion by 2028, Mobile Accounts for 43.6% of Online Retail Sales

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "US Online Retail Forecast 2023-28" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US online retail sales to reach $1.6 trillion by 2028, accounting for 27.7% of total US retail sales. High growth categories during the forecast period include OTC drugs, tools and home improvement, beauty and cosmetics, pets and garden supplies.

Online Grocery to Reach $266.5 Billion by 2028

Online grocery got a boost due to COVID-19 and expected to continue the growth although at a moderate rate. The share of online in grocery sales is forecast to reach to 19% in 2028 from 14.4% in 2023 driven by the increase in average ticket size of online grocery buyer and the addition of new buyers for online grocery during the forecast period.

Mobile Accounts for 43.6% of Online Retail Sales

Online retail sales via mobile are still far behind in the US as compared to the Asia Pacific countries. We expect share of mobile to grow due to the adoption of online grocery and the emergence of TIkTok and Temu as key source of discovery and research of products for Gen Z.

Amazon Leads in Market Share; Emergence of Temu

Amazon leads with 38.1% market share followed by Walmart at 6.7% in 2023. However, the share of customers researching for products on Amazon is declining and Temu is emerging as the third option of product research and discovery especially in the Gen Z generation.

Report Coverage

US Online Retail Forecast offers comprehensive view of online retail market in the US.

The forecast details online and offline growth for 24 product categories in South Korea along with sizing of mobile commerce and live commerce market.

The report provides historic and forecast data from 2009-23 for 24 categories in retail and online retail to understand the retail market in the US.

Retail market in the US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% between 2023-28 to reach $5.9 trillion in 2028 from $4.9 trillion in 2023. Online retail grew 9.0% to reach $1.1 trillion in 2023 accounting for 22.2% of total retail sales.

Scope of the Report

Total population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online population - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23

Online buyers - Historic and forecast data from 2009-23 Online buyer for 24 categories

Categories covered Computer hardware & peripherals Consumer Electronics Consumer Books Music Movie tickets Event tickets Over-the-counter drugs Beauty and cosmetics Clothing Footwear Jewelry and watches Food and drink Pets Toys Video games Sports equipment Flowers Furniture Large appliances Personal and small appliances Tools and home improvement Garden supplies Office products Car parts

Total retail sales - Breakdown by 24 categories

Online retail sales - Breakdown by 24 categories

Online retail sales via mobile Category wise breakdown of retail sales via mobile

Online retail market share

eCommerce revenue for key retailers

Deliverables

Executive summary report of key findings (60 Slides)

Excel sheet with historic and forecast data

Unlimited queries with analyst

Analyst presentation customized for your team



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 60 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.1 Trillion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $1.62 Trillion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered United States





Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Key Definitions

Category Definitions

US eCommerce Market Summary

Retail market Size

US total retail market growth rates

US total retail sales growth by category, 2023

US total retail sales CAGR by category, 2023-28

Top product categories for online purchases in the US

Share of payment methods in online retail,

2023 Online Buyers Purchase Behavior

Preferred destination for product search

Online product searches on Amazon

Preferred online retailers in the USA, 2023

Total online buyers and forecast 2023-28

Online buyers by category, 2023

Total online retail sales and forecast, 2023-28

Online retail sales growth

Online retail sales by category, 2023

Online retail as a percentage of total retail spending by category, 2023

Online retail sales growth by category, CAGR 23-28

Online grocery sales US forecast, 2023-28

Online grocery shopping preference

Instacart Gross Transaction Value (GTV)

Instacart order volume and average order value

Spending per online buyer, 2023-28

Online retail spending per online buyer by category, 2023

Online retail market share, 2023

WISH revenue and active buyers

Total online retail sales by mobile and desktop

eCommerce Revenue of key retailers

Amazon

Walmart

Wish

Williams-Sonoma

Best Buy

The Container Store

Target

Home Depot

Costco

Kroger

