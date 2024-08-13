Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine Highlighted in Groundbreaking Climate Resilience Game Changers Assessment

Fort Collins, CO, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine, led by Innosphere Ventures, is proud to announce its role in the publication of the first-of-its-kind Climate Resilience Game Changers Assessment by the Biden-Harris Administration. This comprehensive assessment, published by National Climate Advisor Ali Zaidi, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy Arati Prabhakar, and Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality Brenda Mallory, identifies 28 critical technologies, management practices, and financial tools to enhance the nation's climate resilience.

The assessment highlights the innovative technologies, practices, and strategies necessary to combat climate-related threats. These include advanced grid control systems, next-generation desalination, resilience hubs, and predictive analytics, which can transform our approach to climate resilience. By focusing on these game-changing technologies, the assessment aims to drive transformative positive impacts, create good-paying jobs, improve community well-being, and advance environmental justice.

The Biden-Harris Administration is accelerating the climate resilience innovation ecosystem by creating new hubs, test beds, and accelerators across the country. Funded by the President’s Investing in America Agenda, these innovation pipelines include the National Science Foundation’s ten Regional Innovation Engines, NOAA’s Ocean-Based Climate Resilience Accelerators, and the Economic Development Administration (EDA)’s Regional Innovation and Technology Hubs.

Notably, in Colorado and Wyoming, the new National Science Foundation Climate Resilience Engine will develop and deploy advanced sensing, monitoring, and predictive analytics to anticipate, predict, and measure water scarcity, wildfires, and other extreme weather events. These forward-looking investments ensure that critical climate technologies, industries, and supply chains of the next century will be researched, designed, and made in America. The Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine is the product of deep two state collaboration, coalition building between research universities, federal labs, corporations, and non-profits.

Mike Freeman, CEO of the Colorado-Wyoming Climate Resilience Engine, stated, "We are honored to have been part of this critical assessment. The innovative technologies and strategies identified will not only enhance our climate resilience but also create a more sustainable and equitable future for all communities."

The Climate Resilience Game Changers Assessment builds on recent historic actions and investments by the Biden-Harris Administration in climate resilience innovation. It provides a roadmap for leveraging these investments to create a robust climate resilience innovation ecosystem.

To read the full Climate Resilience Game Changers Assessment, please visit HERE

