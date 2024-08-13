NEXTANT AEROSPACE, ENGINEERING ARM FOR FLEXJET, NOW OFFERS STARLINK INFLIGHT CONNECTIVITY FOR SELECT BOMBARDIER BUSINESS AIRCRAFT

Cleveland, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The engineering arm of Flexjet, Nextant Aerospace, announced today the introduction of Starlink Inflight Connectivity STC Installation Kits for select in-service Bombardier aircraft. The Starlink system can be installed at Bombardier Service Centers worldwide with the help of supplemental type certificate (STC) packages and will have dedicated 24/7 support from Nextant to ensure reliable connectivity on select Bombardier in-service aircraft. The STCs have been certified for Bombardier Global Express, Global Express XRS, Global 6000, Global 6500 and Global 7500 aircraft.

Developed jointly by Nextant Aerospace, Bombardier and SpaceX, the FAA-approved STC enables passengers and crew onboard the aircraft to access high-speed internet that will mirror terrestrial-based connectivity option.

Private jet passengers will experience high-speed, exceptional internet connectivity from the moment they step on board the aircraft until the time they land – even over the ocean – and at speeds, reliability and overall superior performance that is on par with the best boardroom experience.

“Several years ago, we recognized the fact that reliable, high-speed connectivity was the most significant in-flight experience that our industry still needed to solve for,” said Jay Heublein, President of Flexjet Global Maintenance and Product Support. “After over a year of research, it became clear to us that SpaceX, through Starlink, was going to finally be the solution our industry has been in search of for decades. Our belief in them early on was rewarded by the incredible experience our Owners are now having with this technology.”

Developed by SpaceX, Starlink provides high-speed, low-latency internet worldwide, utilizing an advanced constellation of more than 6,000 Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites. This state-of-the-art system ensures reliable connectivity over land, water and remote areas. The system uses a phased-array antenna that has no moving parts and eliminates environmental variances that can impair performance.

Flexjet was the first private fractional jet operator to adopt Starlink, obtaining FAA approval to install the technology on Gulfstream G650s in September 2023. Since then, Nextant, working in conjunction with Starlink, has engineered and received FAA approval for installation kits to provide access to Starlink for a wide variety of aircraft, including Bombardier Global Express, Global XRS, Global 6000, and Global 6500, and recently the Gulfstream G550 and G450. And by the end of 2024, Flexjet anticipates releasing STC kits for the Bombardier Super-Midsize Challenger fleet.

About Flexjet

Flexjet, Inc., a global leader in private aviation, first entered the fractional jet ownership market in 1995. Flexjet offers fractional jet ownership and leasing and is the first in the world to be recognized as achieving the Air Charter Safety Foundation’s Industry Audit Standard, is the first and only company to be honored with 25 FAA Diamond Awards for Excellence, upholds an ARG/US Platinum Safety Rating, a 4AIR Bronze Sustainable Rating and is certified at Stage 2 with IS-BAO. Red Label by Flexjet, a market differentiator, which features an ultra-modern fleet, flight crews dedicated to a single aircraft and the LXi Cabin Collection of interiors. To date there are nearly 50 different interior designs across its fleet, which includes the Embraer Phenom 300 and Praetor 500, Bombardier Challenger 350/3500, the Gulfstream G450 and G650. Flexjet’s European fleet includes the Embraer Praetor 600 and the Gulfstream G650. Flexjet’s helicopter division sells fractional, lease, and on-demand charter access to its fleet of owned, operated and maintained Sikorsky S-76 helicopters which boast 55,000 hours of safe flying certified by Wyvern and ARG/US and serving locations throughout the northeastern United States, United Kingdom, and southern Florida. Flexjet is a member of the Directional Aviation family of companies. For more details on innovative programs and flexible offerings, visit www.flexjet.com or follow us on Instagram @FlexjetInc.

About Nextant Aerospace

Founded in 2007 and renowned for its aircraft re-manufacturing expertise, Nextant Aerospace has evolved its capability to serve the aerospace industry with Advanced Engineering and STC Installation Kits, along with Component Repair / Remanufacturing Products & Services utilizing the leading technologies, materials, and production techniques. Today, Nextant is the engineering arm of Flexjet, a global leader in private aviation. From avionics modernization to component repair & remanufacturing to passenger flight experience enhancements, Nextant delivers high-quality, reliable, cost-effective results. For more details on the latest developments, follow us on Instagram at nextantaerospace.