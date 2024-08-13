Cardinal Peak achieves Advanced Tier Services status within the AWS Partner Network

LAFAYETTE, Colo., Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cardinal Peak announced today its Amazon Web Services (AWS) Advanced Tier Services Partner status within the AWS Partner Network (APN). Focusing on quality service delivery, the company provides proven AWS IoT solution development expertise, responsive client service and ongoing support using the latest AWS technologies and cloud services. The work with AWS adds value for Cardinal Peak’s clients, including access to AWS cost sharing to offset costs for customer implementations.

With more than 2,000 IoT engineers and 2,000-plus cloud-certified employees, Cardinal Peak — along with its parent company, FPT Software — offers flexible global delivery and deep resources experience in AWS. The company's AWS partner services combine senior-level development, testing and support professionals on a single team — ensuring contract engineering projects have the right pieces in the right places from end to end.

“Evolving our longstanding relationship with AWS helps us innovate and accelerate our customers’ journeys to the cloud,” said Sean O’Neil, vice president of application development at Cardinal Peak. “This AWS Advanced Tier Services Partner designation signals to clients that our expert engineering team can empower them to take full advantage of the breadth and depth of AWS. This includes offering Amazon Bedrock AI in the IoT space, unlocking new insights and automation possibilities.”

Leveraging skills in hardware development, embedded software, artificial intelligence (AI)/ machine learning (ML), cloud and mobile applications, Cardinal Peak attained its Advanced Tier Services Partner status by meeting AWS technical requirements, including AWS certifications, customer implementations and professional training. The product engineering services company has also been validated for its deep AWS IoT and Kinesis Video Streams experience with an AWS IoT Service Delivery designation.

For more information about how Cardinal Peak designs innovative connected products with increased flexibility, scalability and reliability, please visit cardinalpeak.com.

About Cardinal Peak

Cardinal Peak develops and operates IoT products on behalf of our clients. From initial minimum viable product design through continuous feature innovation, we help clients with all their IoT product needs so their devices stand out in the market. As a wholly owned subsidiary of the leading global technology and IT services provider FPT Software, we have the talent your unique product requires — more than 100 engineers in Colorado and 30,000 employees worldwide — with proven expertise in consumer electronics, smart home, pro audio and video, automotive and health care.





