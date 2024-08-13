Recreational Boat Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecasts and Competitive Analysis to 2030

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recreational Boat Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global recreational boat market is expected to reach an estimated $26.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global recreational boat market looks promising with opportunities in the fishing, transportation, sport, and travel & tourism applications. The major drivers for this market are rising tourism in worldwide, growing interest in outdoor recreational activities and water sports, and rapid advancement in autonomous marine technology.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies recreational boat companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Recreational Boat Market Insights

Yacht segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing appeal of cruising and recreational boating.

Sport is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period due to strong regional demand for water sports and recreational boating and existence of several boat & engine manufacturer in the region.

Features of the Global Recreational Boat Market

Market Size Estimates: Recreational boat market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Recreational boat market size by various segments, such as by boat type, propulsion, engine, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different boat types, propulsions, engines, applications, and regions for the recreational boat market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the recreational boat market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

What are some of the most promising, high-growth opportunities for the recreational boat market?

Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Which region will grow at a faster pace and why?

What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the key challenges and business risks in this market?

What are the business risks and competitive threats in this market?

What are the emerging trends in this market and the reasons behind them?

What are some of the changing demands of customers in the market?

What are the new developments in the market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Who are the major players in this market? What strategic initiatives are key players pursuing for business growth?

What are some of the competing products in this market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by material or product substitution?

What M&A activity has occurred in the last 5 years and what has its impact been on the industry?

Some of the recreational boat companies profiled in this report include:

Groupe Beneteau

Brunswick

Marine Products

Carnival

Royal Caribbean Cruises

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

MCBC Holdings

Malibu Boats

Grand Banks Yachts

Porter

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Recreational Boat Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Recreational Boat Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type

3.3.1: Yachts

3.3.2: Sailboats

3.3.3: Personal Watercrafts

3.3.4: Inflatables

3.3.5: Others

3.4: Global Recreational Boat Market by Propulsion

3.4.1: Outboard Boats

3.4.2: Inboard & Sterndrive Boats

3.4.3: Sail Boats

3.5: Global Recreational Boat Market by Engine

3.5.1: Diesel

3.5.2: Electric

3.6: Global Recreational Boat Market by Application

3.6.1: Fishing

3.6.2: Transportation

3.6.3: Sports

3.6.4: Travel & Tourism

3.6.5: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Recreational Boat Market by Region

4.2: North American Recreational Boat Market

4.2.1: North American Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, and Others

4.2.2: North American Recreational Boat Market by Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel & Tourism, and Others

4.3: European Recreational Boat Market

4.3.1: European Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, and Others

4.3.2: European Recreational Boat Market by Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel & Tourism, and Others

4.4: APAC Recreational Boat Market

4.4.1: APAC Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, and Others

4.4.2: APAC Recreational Boat Market by Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel & Tourism, and Others

4.5: ROW Recreational Boat Market

4.5.1: ROW Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type: Yachts, Sailboats, Personal Watercrafts, Inflatables, and Others

4.5.2: ROW Recreational Boat Market by Application: Fishing, Transportation, Sports, Travel & Tourism, and Others



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Recreational Boat Market by Boat Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Recreational Boat Market by Propulsion

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Recreational Boat Market by Engine

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Recreational Boat Market by Application

6.1.5: Growth Opportunities for the Global Recreational Boat Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Recreational Boat Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Recreational Boat Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Recreational Boat Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

