Secure Access Service Edge Market Forecasts 2024-2029: Surge in Remote Work Drives Expansion, Surging Cloud Adoption Bolsters Growth

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Secure Access Service Edge Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The secure access service edge market is expected to reach a market size of US$11.096 billion by 2029.



Secure access service edge (SASE) is a type of network architecture that combines network security functions with wide area network (WAN) capabilities. It offers a cloud-based service enabling secure access to data and applications, ensuring seamless connectivity for users, irrespective of their geographical location. The increasing adoption of cloud computing, growing cyber threats coupled with increasing demand for remote work has emerged as a significant driving force behind the substantial growth of the secure access service edge industry.



Market Drivers:

Surging cloud adoption bolsters the secure access service edge market growth.



With data and applications being stored and accessed in the cloud, traditional security measures are often insufficient to protect sensitive information and maintain network performance. SASE provides a comprehensive solution by integrating security and networking functionalities, ensuring secure access to cloud-based resources from any location. The surge in cloud adoption along with the need for data protection and maintaining network performance has propelled the growth of the secure access service edge industry.

This trend is underscored by the growing investment in secure access service edge solutions by enterprises worldwide. For instance, Palo Alto Networks Inc. had 4, 200 customers in Q3 of 2023. Also, The company formed an agreement of US$30 million with a US headquartered global beverage company which included $24 million of complete SASE transformation that included Prisma Access, Autonomous Digital Experience Management, and SD-WAN.



Rise in cyber threat drives secure access service edge market growth.



SASE integrates various security measures such as secure web gateways, firewalls, and zero-trust network access, ensuring that all network traffic, regardless of location, is consistently monitored and protected. The rise in cyber threats along with the need to ensure data privacy has accelerated the demand for secure access service edge.

The surge in remote work drives the secure access service edge market expansion.



By integrating security and networking functionalities, SASE ensures that remote workers can connect to company networks safely and efficiently, irrespective of their location enabling a secure remote work environment. The increasing demand for remote work after the COVID-19 pandemic has boosted the demand for secure access service edge.



North America is expected to lead the market.



North America is projected to account for a major share of the secure access service edge market owing to the region being home to a large number of large enterprises, the presence of leading secure access service edge solution providers such as Cisco, Palo Alto Networks, and Zscaler coupled with strong government support which stimulates secure access service edge's demand.

Also, some of the major cloud service providers like Amazon Web Services, Microsoft's Azure, and Google Cloud are based in the US. The strong presence of SASE and cloud service providers in North America underscores the region's central role in driving innovation and development in the dynamic landscape of secure access service edge solutions.



Market Challenges:

High complexity will restrain the secure access service edge market growth.



The growth of the secure access service edge industry may be restrained by the high complexity that comes with integrating a variety of security functions such as secure web gateways (SWGs), cloud access security brokers (CASBs), firewalls as a service (FWaaS), and zero-trust network access (ZTNA), into a single platform.

This complexity can make it difficult for businesses to understand and implement SASE solutions effectively. Also, secure access service edge solutions are highly customizable, businesses need to carefully consider their specific needs and requirements when configuring SASE solutions. which can also add to the complexity of managing them.

Company Profiles

Palo Alto Networks

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Cisco

Microsoft Corporation

Zscaler Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Fortinet, Inc.

VMWare Inc.

Netskope Inc.

Cloudflare, Inc.

By Component

Software-Defined Wide Area Network (SD-WAN)

Secure Web Gateway (SWG)

Cloud Access Security Breaker (CASB)

Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA)

By Enterprise Size

Small

Medium

Large

By End-User

BFSI

Healthcare

Government

Retail

IT & Telecommunication

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Others

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1rfe4q

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.