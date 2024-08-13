Indonesia Medical Imaging Market Report 2024-2030: Technology (X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers) Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Medical Imaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (X-ray, Ultrasound, Computed Tomography), End-use (Hospitals, Diagnostic Imaging Centers), and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Indonesia medical imaging market size is anticipated to reach USD 567.5 million by 2030 and is projected to grow at the CAGR of 6.12% from 2024 to 2030

The increasing technological advancements, increased healthcare expenditure and government reimbursement initiatives, and establishment of new facilities by market players in the country are expected to drive the market growth.







The government of Indonesia has been taking some major initiatives to improve the healthcare infrastructure in the country and improve people's accessibility to these facilities, which is expected to drive the demand for medical imaging in the country. For instance, in January 2024, the Health Ministry in Indonesia expanded its Heart Stroke, Cancer, and Uronephrology (KJSU) services, including medical equipment to hospitals of National Police (Polri), Indonesian Defense Forces (TNI), and universities to help in improving access and quality of healthcare facilities in the country. Such initiatives are likely to help foster the market growth.



Despite advancements in technology and the growing use of sophisticated imaging tools, Indonesia confronts a substantial challenge regarding its physician-to-population ratio. This ratio is three times lower compared to East Asia and the Pacific region. This issue notably impacts 42% of the Indonesian population living in rural areas, where access to healthcare professionals is comparatively limited.



Indonesia Medical Imaging Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, the ultrasound segment held the market with the largest revenue share of 23.97% in 2023, owing to the rising number of ultrasound applications

Based on technology, the CT segment is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period The high demand for point of care CT device and the development of a high-precision CT scanner by the integration of AI & ML and advanced visualization systems are the principal factors driving the segment.

Based on end-use, the hospitals segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 42.04% in 2023. Rising demand for advanced imaging modalities and the integration of surgical suits with imaging technologies are some of the factors driving the segment

In December 2023, Siemens Healthineers signed a collaboration agreement with Dharmais Cancer Center Hospital, Harapan Kita National Cardiovascular Center and other hospitals in Indonesia

Companies Featured

GE Healthcare

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Siemens Healthineers

Canon Medical Systems Corporation

Mindray Medical International

Esaote

Samsung Medison Co., Ltd.

PerkinElmer Inc.

FUJIFILM VisualSonics Inc.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $375.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $567.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Indonesia



