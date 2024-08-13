Automatic Coffee Machine Market is Expected to Surpass USD 6847 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global market for automatic coffee machines is projected to grow from a value of USD 4584 million in 2024 to over USD 6847 million by 2034, representing a CAGR of 4.1%. This significant growth is driven by factors such as evolving workplace dynamics, technological innovations, a diverse array of product offerings, and the increasing demand for specialty coffee beverages.



Proliferation of coffee culture, particularly the preference for artisanal brewing methods and café-quality coffee at home, has contributed to the surge in demand for high-quality automatic coffee makers. It's worth noting that the automatic coffee machine industry is experiencing a strong uptrend due to the growing presence of IT parks and cafés, as well as the desire for convenient coffee consumption during work hours.

Additionally, the emphasis on health and wellness features, such as water filtration systems, BPA-free materials, and easy-to-clean designs, has been instrumental in driving consumer interest and adoption of automatic coffee machines. The convenience of super-automatic coffee machines, which integrate grinding, brewing, and milk frothing functions into a single, user-friendly device, has positioned them as the preferred choice among consumers.

Specifically, the demand for these machines is on the rise due to the increasing preference for hassle-free coffee preparation in both residential and commercial settings, particularly in cafes. The ability to cater to diverse tastes and preferences of café customers has further fuelled the demand for automatic coffee-making machines in commercial establishments, adding to their growing popularity.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Super-automatic coffee machines have made impressive share value with 43% for 2024

for 2024 With a 29% share value for 2024 shows high demand for automatic coffee machines in cafes.

share value for 2024 shows high demand for automatic coffee machines in cafes. The automatic coffee machine market in India is set to experience an exponential increase, with a 13.9 % CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The automatic coffee machine market in China is predicted to rise at an 11.3 % CAGR through 2034.

through 2034. The automatic coffee machine market in Singapore is anticipated to develop at a CAGR of 10.1 % through 2034.

through 2034. The automatic coffee machine market in Japan is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4 % through 2034.

through 2034. The automatic coffee machine market in the United States is estimated to rise at a 3.7 % CAGR through 2034.





“Ability to customize and personalize coffee beverages, including adjustable brew strength, cup size options, and the creation of specialty drinks like cappuccinos, holds great appeal for a wide customer base,” says Sudip Saha Managing Director and Co-Founder at Future Market Insights.

Get Full Report Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automatic-coffee-machines-market

Is Smart Coffee Maker Trending Globally?

The market is witnessing a swift uptake of super and fully automatic coffee machine which is highly quality consistent and efficient in operation. Coffee maker producers are leaving no stone unturned to keep pace with evolving technologies and dynamic consumer preferences. With smart living and home technologies making inroads into the market, smart and Wi-Fi connected coffee machines have debuted.

With the sole intent of making morning routines more tech savvy, products such as Smarter Coffee forayed into the U.S. market. The unique technology allows user to control the appliance using voice commands such as “OK Google, make some coffee”. It can be connected to Amazon Alexa, Siri-enabled devices, and Google Home-enabled devices. These developments are likely to prove crucial for growth in the coming years.





What Role Does Technological Advancement Have to Play?

Rising integration of smart technology in domestic electronic appliances is expected to remain as a prevailing trait during the forecast period. Automatic coffee machines are identified as one of the key equipment of today’s modern kitchen. This is attributed to the features like convenient accessibility from distant place.

Technologies like Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity is gaining popularity as users can operate automatic coffee machines through smartphones and provide instruction from anywhere within connectivity range inside the house.

Users may get notification and reminder via mobile apps for refilling of water, replacement of water filter disk, and volume of milk, water or coffee beans in the machine. In addition to this, new additional feature of multiple brewing i.e., to make two cups of coffee at a time is highly likely to attract large customer base. Thus, increased flexibility in operating automatic coffee machine through ease in communication through smartphones is highly likely to propel the market during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers in this space are facing entry barriers influenced by product safety standards, energy efficiency regulations, and environmental sustainability requirements. Effective marketing and branding strategies are pivotal in creating consumer awareness and fostering brand loyalty.

Recent Developments:

Bosch introduced the 800 Series fully automatic espresso machine in January 2024, featuring the Aroma Max System, ceramic grinder, and a 5-inch touchscreen for consistent quality and user convenience.

Groupe SEB revealed its intention to invest $65 million in a new R&D center in China, signaling its focus on strengthening its position in the professional coffee machine market in Asia by 2025.

Leading Automatic Coffee Machine Brands

Koninklijke Philips N.V

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.

De'Longhi Appliances s.r.l

Nestlé Nespresso S.A

Melitta Group

JURA Elektroapparate AG

BUNN-O-Matic Corporation

BSH Hausgeräte GmbH

Bravilor Bonamat B.V

Animo B.V

Key Segments of Automatic Coffee Machine Market Report

By Product Type:

Fully-automatic, super-automatic, and semi-automatic product types are categorized in the automatic coffee machine industry.

By End Use:

Hotel, restaurant, café, institutional, and residential are categories of the automatic coffee machine industry.

By Price Range:

The segment is distributed to low, medium, and high prices.

By Region:

A regional analysis has been carried out in key countries of North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa (MEA), and Europe.

