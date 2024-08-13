Regarding the initiation of the VERT sanctioning procedure

AB Amber Grid, legal entity code: 303090867. Address: Laisvės ave. 10, LT-04215 Vilnius, Lithuania.

Amber Grid has received a notification from the State Energy Regulatory Council (VERT) that VERT has initiated a sanctioning procedure against Amber Grid due to the non-conformities identified in the GIPL construction inspection report.

No decisions have been made regarding the imposition of a sanction or its amount. According to the Natural Gas Law, the sanction can range from a verbal warning to 10% of Amber Grid regulated activities in 2023 income.

Despite filing a court complaint against the VERT inspection act, Amber Grid is cooperating with VERT. Amber Grid has implemented the obligations of the decision on the GIPL inspection act adopted by the VERT in April, without delay. In June Amber Grid submitted VERT documents regarding the performed GIPL security inspection procedures.

Amber Grid has provided information on the research, expertise, tests, and conclusions made by independent experts regarding the safety of the GIPL gas pipeline, which confirm the compliance of the gas pipeline with the established safety requirements.

During the evaluation of the information provided by the VERT, there is regular cooperation between the regulator and the company, providing additional documents and performing new tasks of the VERT.

