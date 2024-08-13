Verizon Partners with Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena to Enhance Fan Experience and Support Community Engagement

ATLANTA, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon, State Farm Arena, and the Atlanta Hawks are proud to announce a significant partnership, just in time for the 2024-25 regular season. This collaboration marks a renewed strategic initiative by Verizon to bring its cutting-edge products and services directly to Hawks fans while deepening its commitment to the vibrant Atlanta community.



As the Official 5G Wireless Partner and a Technology Partner of the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, Verizon aims to enrich the fan experience at State Farm Arena by leveraging its advanced network capabilities to enhance connectivity during games and events. Looking ahead to the next season, Verizon Business and the Atlanta Hawks are working together to make technology upgrades throughout the arena designed to simplify and improve everything from event entry to concession experiences.

“We are thrilled to renew our partnership with Verizon,” said Hawks and State Farm Arena Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships Michael Drake. “We hope that fans will benefit greatly from the accessibility that Verizon’s latest innovations provide to everyone whenever they visit our award-winning venue.”

At State Farm Arena, Verizon engineers have already added a combination of 4G LTE and 5G Ultra Wideband coverage throughout the arena with a particular focus on providing 5G service using its premium mmWave spectrum to the entire bowl and select VIP lounges & suites. This additional capacity will enable fans to connect to the events in the arena in unprecedented ways.

By joining forces with the Atlanta Hawks and State Farm Arena, Verizon seeks to foster a deeper connection with Atlanta residents and contribute positively to the city’s cultural and sporting landscape.

“It’s an honor to partner with State Farm Arena and the Atlanta Hawks to bring Verizon’s industry-leading products and services directly to the passionate fans of this great city,” said Verizon Atlantic South Market President, Leigh Anne Lanier. “Beyond enhancing connectivity and the fan experience, this partnership underscores our commitment to Atlanta and our desire to be an integral part of the community. Together, we look forward to creating memorable moments for Hawks fans and contributing to Atlanta’s vibrant spirit.”

This exclusive partnership between Verizon, State Farm Arena, and the Atlanta Hawks offers a unique opportunity to connect Hawks fans and the larger Atlanta community with exclusive opportunities. As a result of this partnership, through Verizon customer rewards like Verizon Access , Verizon customers will have exclusive access to State Farm Arena’s events in sports and entertainment, as well as the hottest touring artists coming through Atlanta.

For more information on the State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com .

For more information on Verizon’s products and services, visit Verizon.com .

About Verizon

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed in 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, and security.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

About the Atlanta Hawks

Committed to entertaining and uniting the city of Atlanta since 1968, the Atlanta Hawks & State Farm Arena, under the leadership of Principal Owners Tony Ressler and Jami Gertz, continue to build bridges through basketball by following its True to Atlanta mantra. On the court, the Hawks’ exciting young core is led by All-Star point guard Trae Young as the organization received the NBA’s top ranking in overall in-game experience for the last two seasons. Off the court, the Hawks organization focuses on positively impacting the lives of Atlantans through providing access to youth basketball, fighting food insecurity, and the recent transformation of State Farm Arena into Georgia’s largest-ever voting precinct for the 2020 elections. The Hawks family also includes the College Park Skyhawks (NBA G League) and Hawks Talon Gaming Club (NBA 2K League). Atlanta Hawks Membership, which includes your seat for every home game for the 2024-25 regular season, is on sale now at www.hawks.com/membership or by calling 866-715-1500. For more information on the Hawks, log on to www.hawks.com or follow us on social media @ATLHawks.

About State Farm Arena

Home to the NBA’s Atlanta Hawks, the award-winning State Farm Arena is a next-generation sports and live entertainment venue focused on experience, sustainability and service. Inspired by the city, the venue features premium restaurant options as well as experiential and celebrity-inspired spaces. In 2022, State Farm Arena became the world’s first venue to earn TRUE (Total Resource Use and Efficiency) Platinum certification for zero waste. State Farm Arena consistently ranks among the top 10 concert and event venues in the world from industry-leading publications Pollstar and Billboard. In 2021, Pollstar Magazine ranked State Farm Arena No. 5 on its year-end list of top arenas. Accessible to every fan, the downtown Atlanta arena hosts approximately 175 events and close to 2 million guests annually and stakes its claim as the city’s best sports and live entertainment venue. For more information on State Farm Arena, visit StateFarmArena.com or follow on Twitter @StateFarmArena and Instagram @StateFarmArena.