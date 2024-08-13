UAE Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Report 2024-2030: Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals, Mind Healing Size, Share & Trends Analysis

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Complementary and Alternative Medicine Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Intervention (Traditional Alternative Medicine/Botanicals, Mind Healing), Application, Target Audience, Distribution Channel, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The UAE complementary and alternative medicine market size is anticipated to reach USD 6.62 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.94% from 2024 to 2030

The market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the rising incidence of chronic diseases and increased healthcare spending. The growing awareness among physicians and patients about chronic diseases is a major factor contributing to market expansion. More people are turning to CAM therapies, such as yoga, meditation, acupuncture, and wellness therapies, which are now widely available in yoga studios, meditation centers, spas, and wellness parlors across the region. Government support and the endorsement of multinational firms highlight the importance of wellness medicine.







Online platforms, such as Takalam, which offer counseling services to improve mental well-being, also reflect this trend. A study conducted in Ajman revealed that 57% of adults used CAM, mainly for managing chronic conditions. This preference for CAM therapies to address issues like anxiety, stress, and chronic diseases indicates strong market growth potential. In addition, including alternative therapies in basic health insurance plans, such as Dubai's Essential Benefits Plan, makes CAM services more accessible and supports market expansion. Globally, there has been a rise in demand for alternative services, practitioners, and modalities. The shift towards spirituality and acceptance of alternative healing practices have positively influenced market growth, leading to greater acceptance and legitimacy of various CAM therapies.



In UAE, the concurrent use of CAM and allopathic medicine is becoming more common, especially for managing serious conditions, such as cancer, diabetes, and HIV. Many traditional and complementary medicine providers integrate CAM and allopathic professionals, including traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) practitioners, into their practice.

Government initiatives play a crucial role in the industry growth. Increased funding and the establishment of government facilities help reduce capital costs, leading to an expansion in the number of facilities offering CAM services. The government also actively promotes medical tourism, attracting individuals from various regions seeking top-tier alternative medical treatments. Health promotion and disease prevention initiatives, such as free screenings for breast cancer and the National Prediabetes and Diabetes Screening campaign, highlight the UAE's commitment to preventive healthcare and support market growth.



However, the lack of clinical data and empirical evidence for many spiritual and belief-based CAM practices poses a significant challenge to their acceptance and integration into mainstream healthcare systems. This gap in scientific validation can hinder the growth and adoption of these practices, particularly in environments where evidence-based medicine is prioritized. Practices like electromagnetic therapy, Reiki, and chakra balancing, and sensory healing techniques like aromatherapy and sound healing are difficult to measure scientifically, complicating their validation in clinical settings.

In UAE, healthcare policies and reimbursement decisions are often guided by the availability of clinical trials and randomized controlled trials that demonstrate the efficacy and safety of interventions. Without such data, CAM practices face hurdles in gaining acceptance and coverage under insurance schemes. Addressing these challenges through scientific research and data will be essential for the sustained growth and broader acceptance of CAM practices.



UAE Complementary And Alternative Medicine Market Report Highlights

On the basis of intervention, the body healing segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to increased demand for physiotherapy among all age groups and rising awareness about the benefits of physiotherapy

On the basis of application, the psychological condition segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. The segment growth can be attributed to the increasing incidence of psychological conditions and high demand for CAM therapies

On the basis of target audience, the market is further segmented into age, income levels, and gender. On the basis of age, the 15- to 64-year-old segment held the largest revenue share in 2023 due to the high population under this age group

On the basis of distribution channels, the direct sales (direct channels/offline) segment dominated the market in 2023 owing to the entry of new health & wellness centers and growing disposable income levels



Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Growing awareness about wellness medicine

Growing recognition and coverage

Government initiatives and changing regulatory status.

Demographic changes are driving the demand.

Market restraint analysis

Lack of clinical data

Lack of insurance coverage

