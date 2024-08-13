DreamWorks Animation’s ‘Gabby's Dollhouse’ Returns for its 10th Season on Netflix!

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its debut, Gabby’s Dollhouse has enchanted young viewers with its engaging storylines, vibrant animation, and positive messages. The series follows Gabby, a young girl with a magical dollhouse that comes to life, and her delightful adventures with a host of whimsical characters. The show’s unique blend of interactive storytelling, creativity, and educational elements has made it a standout in children’s programming.



The new episodes promise even more fun, excitement, and imaginative play. Gabby and her friends will embark on new adventures, tackle fresh challenges, and introduce creative themes that will inspire and entertain children and families alike. Season 10 is set to bring innovative storylines, memorable music, and the more of the heartwarming charm that fans have come to love.

There are many a-meow-zing surprises on the way as Gabby and Pandy are excited to give a special Dollhouse welcome to the newest Gabby Cat “Marty the Party Cat,” voiced by Emmy Award-winning actor Darren Criss. Marty's magical “party tail” can transform the Dollhouse’s new space into any celebration imaginable, promising endless fun and unforgettable adventures. From a visit from wise Grandma CatRat to Gabby’s sprinkle-riffic birthday party, the season is packed with so many cat-tastic moments.

A nationwide media tour was conducted on August 5th to discuss the launch of the 10th season.

Topics that Laila Lockhart Kraner discussed included:

What to expect from DreamWorks Animation’s new season of Gabby’s Dollhouse on Netflix.

What it has been like to grow up on the show and grow with her audience.

How important it is to Laila and the creators to foster an environment on the show of creativity and imagination.



For more information, visit www.Gabbysdollhouse.com

About Gabby’s Dollhouse:

Since the debut of DreamWorks Animation’s hit series Gabby’s Dollhouse, kids around the world have been having one big sprinkle party with Gabby and her friends. Created by celebrated storytellers Traci Paige Johnson and Jennifer Twomey and now streaming on Netflix, Gabby's Dollhouse is a mixed media preschool series that unboxes a surprise before jumping into a fantastical animated world full of adorable cat characters that live inside Gabby’s dollhouse. Rooted in growth mindset, Gabby’s activity-based episodes encourage flexible thinking and learning from your mistakes. The show has charted as a top 10 kids’ TV series in 57 countries on Netflix. Gabby’s Dollhouse continues to expand through Universal Destinations & Experiences theme parks, global fan experiences, live events and much more, including Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie heading to theaters September 26, 2025. Any adventure can unfold when we play in Gabby's Dollhouse!



