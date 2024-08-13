Extensiv Ranks Among Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies for 5th consecutive year, with its impressive three-year compounded profitable growth rate

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Extensiv—delivering omnichannel software solutions for warehouse, inventory, and order management— ranks No. 3038 on the 2024 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The annual ranking highlights the most successful growing companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment — independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Many household name brands, such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia, gained their first national recognition when they were featured as honorees on the Inc. 5000. This year marks the fifth year in a row that Extensiv has appeared on the list.



“Extensiv’s continued growth is a testament to the tireless work of our employees to build the next generation in omnichannel fulfillment,” said Andy Lloyd, CEO of Extensiv. “The retention, growth, and success of our customers, who rely on Extensiv’s industry-leading solutions, offers proof that our strategy to improve the collaboration between brands and 3PLs in the rapidly evolving world of commerce and consumer expectations is bearing fruit.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For Extensiv, the honor of being featured for the fifth time on the Inc. 5000 list follows a year of significant momentum where Extensiv has:

Reached new heights of recognition: After launching the industry’s first unified omnichannel fulfillment platform centralizing information for both 3PLs and brands last year, Extensiv was named the 2024 “3PL Platform of the Year” by SupplyTech Breakthrough. By setting a new industry standard, Extensiv was recognized for driving greater efficiency for third-party logistics (3PL) warehouses through the cloud-based platform designed to help fulfillment and logistics businesses connect to a broader technology and partner ecosystem.

Accelerated innovation: In early 2024, Extensiv announced the launch of their new Sales Analytics Dashboard. A new module, built to give brands unprecedented clarity into sales performance, provides actionable insights on sales trends, SKU performance, and channel activity to optimize inventory and enhance profitability. Historically, brands spent countless hours and invested in analytics platforms or hired data analysts to help overcome this lack of visibility. The Extensiv Sales Analytics Dashboard addressed their growing needs for clear data by providing a detailed view of sales revenue, with the ability to filter data by sales channel, product category, and SKU, facilitating prompt and knowledgeable decision-making.

Expanded strategic partnerships: In the last year, Extensiv grew their industry footprint by partnering with more than 20 new industry-leading businesses, combining their technology and power to create a more seamless and connected ecosystem for brands and 3PLs alike.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

About Extensiv

Extensiv, formerly 3PL Central, is a visionary technology leader focused on creating the future of omnichannel fulfillment. We partner with warehouse professionals and entrepreneurial brands to transform their fulfillment operations in the radically changing world of commerce and consumer expectations. Through our unrivaled network of more than 1,500 connected 3PLs and a suite of integrated, cloud-native warehouse management (WMS), order management (OMS), inventory management (IMS), and integration management software, we enable modern merchants and brands to fulfill demand anywhere with superior flexibility and scale without painful platform migrations as they grow. More than 25,000 logistics professionals and thousands of brands trust Extensiv every day to drive commerce at the pace that modern consumers expect. Learn more at www.extensiv.com.

Extensiv Contact:

Jill Hillen

jhillen@extensiv.com

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/.