Global Autonomous Vehicles Strategic Business Report 2024: 5G Gets into the Driver's Seat, Driving the Autonomous Vehicle Revolution

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Autonomous Vehicles - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Autonomous Vehicles is estimated at 28.5 Million Units in 2023 and is projected to reach 75.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.9% from 2023 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.







The growth in the autonomous vehicle market is driven by several factors, including technological advancements, regulatory support, and changing consumer behavior. Innovations in AI, machine learning, and sensor technology are enhancing the capabilities and safety of autonomous vehicles, making them more viable for widespread use. Regulatory frameworks in various regions are evolving to accommodate AV testing and deployment, providing a clearer path for commercial adoption.



Increasing consumer interest in advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and the convenience of autonomous driving is also propelling market growth. Additionally, the demand for efficient and sustainable transportation solutions is driving investment in AV technology. The rise of smart cities and the integration of AVs with urban infrastructure further support the expansion of the autonomous vehicle market, positioning it as a key component of future mobility solutions.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Autonomous Vehicles Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Transportation Application segment, which is expected to reach 69.0 Million Units by 2030 with a CAGR of a 14.8%. The Defense Application segment is also set to grow at 15.9% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, estimated at 11.7 Million Units in 2023, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 15.2% CAGR to reach 9.4 Million Units by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2023 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Cisco Systems, Inc., Continental AG, Caterpillar, Inc., and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 291 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2023 28.5 Million Units Forecasted Market Value by 2030 75.3 Million Units Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.9% Regions Covered Global



MARKET OVERVIEW

Here's How the Automotive Industry is Driving into the Future of Digital Transformation

Growing Dependence on Software Shows that the Industry is Reaching a Critical Inflection Point in its journey Towards a Digital Future

Autonomous Vehicles, the Natural Evolutionary Culmination of the Digital Journey Undertaken by the Automotive Industry

Consumer Attitudes Towards Autonomous Vehicles Remains Promising

Economic Frontiers: Trends, Trials & Transformations

Competition

Autonomous Vehicles - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2024 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2024 (E)

Autonomous Vehicles: Definition, Importance & Benefits

Influencer/Product/Technology Insights

Recent Market Activity

Innovations

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Innovative Developments & Robust Outlook for Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Drives Optimism in the Future of Autonomous Driving

Global Automotive V2X Market to Move Ahead Swiftly in Top Gear, Accelerating the Journey Towards Autonomous Driving

Digitalization of Logistics Primes the Transportation Industry for the Age of Autonomous Trucking

Robust Spending on Digitalization in the Transportation Industry Bodes Well for Accelerated Adoption of Autonomous Freight Trucks

As the World Steps Up Military Spending Amid Rising Global Political Conflicts, It is Uninterrupted Growth for AVs in the Military Sector

Robust Defense Spending Amid the Unfortunate State of Global Geo-Political Affairs Opens Opportunities for Spending on AVs

Revolutionizing the Road: Blockchain's Impact on the Future of Autonomous Vehicles

Growing Investments in Automotive Blockchain Brings the Promise of Groundbreaking Innovations in Autonomous Vehicle Capabilities in the Coming Decade

AI and Autonomous Vehicles: Navigating the Intersection of Innovation and Independence

Steady Evolution & Use of AI in Automobiles Will Help Catalyze the Commercialization & Functional Capabilities of Autonomous Vehicles

5G Network Emerges as the Foundation for Autonomous Driving. Here's the Story

5G Gets into the Driver's Seat, Driving the Autonomous Vehicle Revolution

Advancements in Autonomous Software Platforms Bodes Well for Market Growth & Evolution

Why LiDAR is the Eyes of Self-Driving Vehicles & Why Developments in this Space Matters?

Electrifying Autonomy, Exploring the Synergy Between Electrification and Autonomous Vehicles

Safety of Autonomous Vehicles Comes Under the Scanner

Cybersecurity Issues Storm Into the Spotlight

A Robustly Evolving Automotive Cybersecurity Market Remains Crucial to Safeguard the Safety and Future of Autonomous Vehicles

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 80 Featured)

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Continental AG

Caterpillar, Inc.

Audi AG

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW GROUP)

Baidu, Inc.

AB Volvo

Aptiv PLC

Argo AI, LLC

AutoNxt Automation Pvt. Ltd.

2GetThere B.V.

Anduril Industries

Aurora Innovations, Inc.

EasyMile

Cruise

