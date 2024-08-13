AgencyBloc Announces AMS+ Integration with Senior Market Sales’ Lead Advantage Pro®

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgencyBloc , provider of insurance growth enablement solutions catering to the health, senior, and benefits industries, has integrated its AMS+ platform with Lead Advantage Pro ® from Omaha-based Senior Market Sales ® (SMS) to enhance Medicare quoting and enrollment for individuals.



The integration between these two solutions establishes a new precedent for individual health benefits enrollment, providing an efficient, seamless, and affordable experience for downline agencies. Integrating the robust customer relationship management (CRM) capabilities in AMS+ with the streamlined quoting and enrollment process in Lead Advantage Pro produces scalable efficiencies with significant time and cost savings.

“At AgencyBloc, we are building a quoting and enrollment ecosystem around AMS+,” said Tim Robinson, CEO at AgencyBloc . “The integration with Lead Advantage Pro aligns with our mission of providing invaluable services to independent agencies in the health benefits industry.”

Part of AgencyBloc’s Plus Suite , AMS+ is an all-encompassing, industry-specific sales and servicing management solution which helps independent insurance agencies, general agencies, insurance and field marketing organizations (IMO/FMO), and call centers be more efficient, increase sales, and improve client retention.

“This partnership leverages the strengths of both our products,” said Jim Summers, President of SMS . “By positioning our offerings more intentionally with the Medicare market, we are delivering a superior, seamless experience for independent agents. This collaboration enhances the value we provide to agents and ensures they have the most comprehensive, efficient tools at their disposal.”

Together, AgencyBloc and SMS are driving innovation and excellence in the Medicare space, empowering agents to achieve greater success and satisfaction.

To learn more about the integration between AMS+ and Lead Advantage Pro click here .

About SMS

Senior Market Sales® (SMS) represents top Medicare Supplement, Medicare Advantage, annuity, life, long-term care, individual health and travel insurance carriers in all 50 states. More than 71,000 independent insurance agents rely on SMS for proprietary technology, competitive insurance products, and expert training and service to help them leverage their time, make more money, and put their business in a position of distinction. Founded in 1982, SMS is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska. In 2020, SMS joined the Alliant Insurance Services family of companies. Visit www.SeniorMarketSales.com or call 1.800.786.5566 for more information.

About AgencyBloc

AgencyBloc is the #1 recommended insurance industry growth platform that serves the health, senior, and benefits industry with a suite of solutions that can be strategically utilized to support the operational and growth needs of independent insurance agencies, GAs, IMO/FMOs, call centers, and carriers. To learn more about AgencyBloc and Plus Suite, visit www.agencybloc.com .

