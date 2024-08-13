PLA Filament 3D Printing Material Market - Global Forecasts from 2024 to 2029 Featuring Treed Filaments, Fillamentum, 3D4Makers, MG Chemicals, 3DXTech, and ColorFabb

Dublin, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PLA Filament 3D Printing Material Market - Forecasts from 2024 to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The PLA filament 3D printing material market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 16.13% to reach a market valuation of US$973.383 million by 2029, from US$341.824 million in 2022



PLA filament produces high-quality prints with excellent surface finish and detail, making it suitable for a wide range of applications, including prototypes, hobby projects, educational purposes, and functional parts. Its biodegradable nature also makes it environmentally friendly, aligning with the growing demand for sustainable manufacturing practices. Overall, PLA filament is a versatile and environmentally conscious choice for 3D printing enthusiasts and professionals seeking high-quality prints with minimal environmental impact.





Rise in the demand for customized products fuel the market growth



The increasing trend towards customization in various industries, such as consumer goods, healthcare, and automotive, is driving the market for PLA filament 3D printing material. PLA filament offers a versatile and accessible solution for producing customized products, prototypes, and parts with intricate designs and specifications. As businesses and consumers seek personalized products tailored to their specific needs and preferences, the demand for 3D printing materials like PLA filament grows.



Its compatibility with a wide range of 3D printers allows for the creation of unique and customized items, from personalized jewelry and accessories to bespoke medical implants and prosthetics. Additionally, PLA's biodegradable nature aligns with the growing emphasis on sustainability, further fueling its adoption in the customization trend. Overall, PLA filament enables manufacturers and individuals to capitalize on the rising demand for customized products while providing a sustainable and versatile material for 3D printing applications.



Rise in the demand from the medical and dental segment



The increased demand from the medical and dental segment is a significant driver for the PLA filament 3D printing material market. PLA filament offers numerous advantages for medical and dental applications, including biocompatibility, ease of sterilization, and the ability to produce highly detailed and customized components. In the medical field, PLA filament is used to create prosthetics, implants, surgical tools, and anatomical models with precision and accuracy, meeting the specific needs of patients and healthcare professionals.



Similarly, in dentistry, PLA filament is utilized for manufacturing dental implants, crowns, bridges, and orthodontic devices, providing a cost-effective and efficient solution for producing custom-fitted dental restorations. The rising demand for personalized and patient-specific medical and dental solutions drives the adoption of PLA filament, as it enables healthcare providers to offer tailored treatments and improve patient outcomes.



Additionally, PLA's biodegradability aligns with sustainability initiatives in the healthcare industry, further contributing to its growing usage in medical and dental applications. Overall, the increased demand from the medical and dental segment underscores PLA filament's importance as a versatile and reliable material for 3D printing in healthcare.



The European region is poised to lead the market, with Germany boasting the largest economy by GDP.



Notably, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France are emerging as some of the fastest-growing economies globally. As of June 2021, Europe's healthcare expenditure per capita stands at approximately EUR 265 (~USD 278.47), with healthcare accounting for an average of around 11% of GDP. MedTech Europe reports the presence of over 33,000 medical technology companies across the continent, primarily concentrated in Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, France, and Switzerland, with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) comprising the majority.



In Germany, the aerospace industry encompasses more than 2,300 firms scattered throughout the country, particularly concentrated in northern regions. The United Kingdom's electronics sector contributes GBP 16 billion (~USD 19.53 billion) annually to the economy and holds a significant share of the European electronics design industry. France is experiencing a surge in aircraft manufacturing and assembly activities, driven by major players like Airbus and Safran.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 97 Forecast Period 2022 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $341.82 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $973.38 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.1% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Treed Filaments

Fillamentum

3D4Makers

MG Chemicals

3DXTech

ColorFabb BV

Segmentation:

By End-User:

Healthcare

Automotive

Aerospace and Defence

Construction

Others

By Geography

North America

USA

Canada

Mexico

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Spain

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

South Korea

Indonesia

Thailand

Others

