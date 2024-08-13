TruthFinder Champions Personal Safety Through Cutting-Edge Services

San Diego, California, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stories of horrific encounters are becoming increasingly common. Many people feel vulnerable when interacting with others, especially in a world of online dating. Unfortunately, many individuals who meet someone online discover that they are not who they claim to be or, worse, have a hidden history of violent behavior. Similarly, seemingly harmless transactions, like meeting with an online seller to purchase an item, can quickly turn dangerous.

Seasoned entrepreneurs and investors Kris Kibak and Joey Rocco were well aware of these growing concerns. They then made it their mission to create a service that could help people verify the identities and backgrounds of those they interact with. The visionaries created TruthFinder, a platform designed to help people learn more about the individuals in their lives, both online and offline. TruthFinder has established a dedicated team to ensure the platform provides a seamless and concise user experience. Kristle Khoury, the Vice President of Marketing remarks, “We want to protect people in a world where digital and physical safety can often be compromised. Our goal is to help users connect, inform, and protect themselves and their loved ones from potential harm.”

















As one of America’s most popular online background-checking services, TruthFinder operates under the three foundational pillars—connect, inform, and protect—that guide PeopleConnect, its parent company. The platform embodies these, particularly focusing on protection. It directly addresses the safety concerns that motivated its creation in the first place—to help them make informed decisions about who they trust in their lives.

TruthFinder’s People Search tool allows users to find information about someone by name. It delivers a thorough and efficient way to gather the information individuals need. It’s useful for those looking to reconnect with a long-lost friend, stay informed about the people in their family’s life, or ensure their safety while dating.

Similarly, the innovative platform’s Reverse Phone Lookup allows users to discover details about the owner of a phone number. This service can be valuable in various scenarios. Imagine identifying the person behind an unknown number, verifying the identity of someone an individual met online, or uncovering potential issues in a relationship by investigating suspicious calls or texts.

Public Records search is another powerful tool. It simplifies the process of finding information from public records. Users can quickly access aggregated data in a user-friendly report instead of navigating multiple websites or filing requests with government agencies. It’s ideal for those looking to find someone from their past, check a person’s criminal history, or stay on top of their online reputation.

The Online Background Check is arguably the most popular service offered by TruthFinder. It is an efficient way to protect oneself and their loved ones from potential threats in the modern era, where catfishing and online deception are rampant.

All of these services deliver a detailed background report. Users can expect to find phone numbers, home addresses, email addresses, social media handles, and even registered sex offenders in the area. The reports may also include criminal and traffic records, possible relatives, known aliases, bankruptcy records, financial assets, court records, and voter registration details.

A unique aspect of TruthFinder’s reports is the inclusion of known associates, which can reveal connections to others through shared addresses or social media interactions. This feature is advantageous in dating scenarios, where it might reveal whether someone is married or living with a significant other.

Now, TruthFinder has become a trusted resource for individuals looking to verify people’s backgrounds. PeopleConnect’s suite of products has over one million active subscribers and 300,000 daily searches. Over 60,000 five-star reviews on TruthFinder alone reflect the satisfaction of users who have found peace of mind and safety through the service.

Testimonials further attest to TruthFinder’s positive impact. One user shares, “TruthFinder keeps you and your loved ones safe by revealing the truth about new people in your lives. Just enter a name, and in a few minutes, its proprietary search engine arms you with a comprehensive background report on almost anyone. While in law enforcement I had access to registered offender data, now that I’m retired, I use TruthFinder.” Another user shares how they were able to help their mother reconnect with old high school friends simply by entering their names into TruthFinder.

The success of TruthFinder is primarily thanks to its engineering team, which has developed a sophisticated system to aggregate millions of data points from various sources. Gathering this information would have required numerous visits to government offices or weeks of waiting for records to be mailed. However, through innovative algorithms and data integration, TruthFinder has streamlined this process. It has made it possible to access a detailed background report with only a few clicks.

It’s worth noting that while TruthFinder strives to provide complete and up-to-date information, it does come with disclaimers. The service is not a consumer reporting agency and does not provide consumer reports as defined by the Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA). This means its reports cannot be used for hiring decisions, tenant screening, or credit checks. The data accuracy can also sometimes be affected by issues such as shared names within a family or outdated information. Users are encouraged to use the service responsibly and with the understanding that the information provided may not always be 100% accurate.

Ultimately, TruthFinder has established itself as a trusted and essential tool in today’s world, where the risks of interacting with strangers online are ever-present. It remains committed to its mission to connect, inform, and protect millions and their loved ones from potential dangers by offering background checks, reverse phone lookups, and public records searches.

Media Contact

Name: Kristle Khoury

Email: kristle.khoury@peopleconnect.us



