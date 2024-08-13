Wreaths Across America Announces New TEACH Partnership Agreement with the Korean War Legacy Foundation

Columbia Falls, Maine, Aug. 13, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National nonprofit Wreaths Across America (WAA) proudly announces its new TEACH partnership agreement with the Korean War Legacy Foundation (KWLF). Through this new partnership, both organizations will collaborate to create engaging and relevant content designed to educate and inspire students with a curriculum that encourages character development, civic responsibility, respect, and honor.

“The Korean War Legacy Foundation is honored to partner with Wreaths Across America and provide free access to all eight of the KWLF’s curriculum books through the organization’s TEACH platform,” said Dr. Jongwoo Han, KWLF President. “WAA’s TEACH website is an exceptional resource for lesson plans that align with both organizations’ shared mission: honoring the sacrifices of our veterans and their families.”

With the help of the KWLF and other partners, WAA will provide abundant free lesson plans, resources, and activities on its website that teach history, honesty, integrity, gratitude and patriotism. WAA launched the standards-based K-12 curriculum in 2022, offering free lesson plans and student activities encouraging community service. All WAA lesson plans are original content developed by award-winning educator and American Gold Star Mother Cindy Tatum.

“We are honored to be collaborating with the Korean War Legacy Foundation and looking forward to learning from their team of experts as well as help in sharing their knowledge about what is often thought of as ‘the forgotten war,’” said Cindy Tatum, Gold Star Mother and WAA Curriculum Developer.

To learn more about the WAA TEACH Program and its partnership with KWLF and other partners educating America’s youth, please visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/teach.



